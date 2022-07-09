Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) shareholders have endured a 46% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 46%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 16%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 4.6% in the last three years. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 16% in a month.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Altra Industrial Motion had to report a 75% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 46% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult. With a P/E ratio of 68.54, it's fair to say the market sees an EPS rebound on the cards.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 16% in the twelve months, Altra Industrial Motion shareholders did even worse, losing 46% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.3% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Altra Industrial Motion better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Altra Industrial Motion is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

