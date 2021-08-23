Is Altria Group (MO) A Great Investment Choice?

Broyhill Asset Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Since the availability of vaccines was announced in the fourth quarter of last year, the portfolio has appreciated materially, generating strong absolute performance and attractive returns relative to broad market indices. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Broyhill Asset Management, the fund mentioned Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) and discussed its stance on the firm. Altria Group, Inc. is a Richmond, Virginia-based tobacco company with an $89.9 billion market capitalization. MO delivered a 19.10% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 10.88%. The stock closed at $48.47 per share on August 20, 2021.

Here is what Broyhill Asset Management has to say about Altria Group, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Altria (MO) shook off the prospects of a ban on menthol and a potential cap on nicotine and gained 20%. We shared our thoughts on these regulations during the quarter, which are available here. MO Valuation. MO is up ~ 18% YTD (even accounting for the recent sell-off). We expect MO to generate close to $5 in annual FCF per share over the next few years, putting the stock at ~ 10x, which is less than half the market’s multiple today. Over the last decade, shares have traded at an average multiple of 15x and within a range of ~ 10x – 20x (+/-1 standard deviation). The stock yields 7.2% at the current price, close to a 6% premium to treasuries. Historically, shares have traded closer to a 3% premium to the 10Y, which would imply a ~ $75 share price."

Based on our calculations, Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. MO was in 47 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 38 funds in the previous quarter. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) delivered a -2.93% return in the past 3 months.

