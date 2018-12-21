Altria Stock Downgraded to Sell: What You Need to Know

Every day, Wall Street analysts upgrade some stocks, downgrade others, and "initiate coverage" on a few more. But do these analysts even know what they're talking about? Today, we're taking one high-profile Wall Street pick and putting it under the microscope...

On Thursday, Dec. 20, Altria (NYSE: MO) made its announcement:

"[P]ursuant to ... a Stock Purchase Agreement ... Altria, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Altria Enterprises LLC ('Altria Sub'), purchased for an aggregate price of $12.8 billion shares of JUUL's non-voting Class C-1 Common Stock." As a result, the company now "beneficially owns 35% of the issued and outstanding capital stock of JUUL" -- and has become a part-owner of the de facto leader in e-cigarettes, with a market share of more than 70%.

And yet, the stock market's reaction to this announcement was not -- one imagines -- what Altria had anticipated. This morning, Citigroup recommended that investors sell Altria stock.

Will Altria's $13 billion investment in JUUL go up in smoke? Image source: Getty Images.

Why Altria bought JUUL

Why did Altria, one of the world's biggest sellers of cigarettes, decide to buy a part interest in JUUL, a maker of e-cigarettes? And why did Altria decide to spend so much money to do so?

My fellow Fool.com contributor Rich Duprey addressed this question earlier in the month, when rumors of Altria's interest began to surface. In contrast to the many makers of e-cigarette devices (aka vaporizers), and the even greater number of alchemists mixing up and selling various formulations of e-liquid, JUUL has mastered a razor-and-blade business model in which it sells a proprietary e-cig device shaped like a thumb drive, a proprietary formulation of e-juice, and also proprietary pre-filled "pods" full of this e-juice to be vaped.

As anyone who has studied the history of Gillette can attest (the phrase "razor-and-blade" actually derives from Gillette's business), this can be an extremely profitable business model. Once a customer has bought the razor/e-cigarette device, they're basically locked into purchasing blades/pods from that device's maker forever after -- at whatever profit margin the maker demands.

And with JUUL commanding a 70% market share, Altria must believe that JUUL will be earning strong profit margins on even stronger sales for some time to come.

Why Citigroup doesn't like the fact that Altria invested in JUUL

Problem is, the e-cigarette market is a notoriously fickle beast, and there's no guarantee JUUL will be able to hang onto its market share forever.

The entire e-cig industry, after all, is a mere 15 years old, having been birthed in 2003, when Chinese pharmacist Hon Lik invented the first e-cig device capable of vaporizing a nicotine-laced liquid to simulate cigarette smoking. Over those 15 years, we've seen numerous changes already, with cigarette-sized small vaporizers such as the Blu brand forming the initial market, but quickly being jettisoned in favor of larger, more powerful e-cigarette devices using refillable tanks, which have in turn been losing ground to device-and-pod combinations such as JUUL.

Just because JUUL is popular today, however, doesn't mean it won't be replaced by a newer thing -- especially now that JUUL itself is in the crosshairs of the FDA, which isn't pleased with how popular the device has become among teenagers.