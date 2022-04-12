Altron Capital on Alibaba (BABA): “We See No Reason to Sell”

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm's portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy more into some of its current positions. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Altron Capital Management, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and discussed its stance on the firm. Founded in 1999, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is a Hangzhou, China-based e-commerce company with a $288.5 billion market capitalization, and is currently spearheaded by its CEO, Daniel Zhang. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) delivered a -12.85% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -57.57%. The stock closed at $104.27 per share on April 08, 2022.

Here is what Altron Capital Management has to say about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"The negative headlines surrounding Alibaba seemingly have no end and have certainly tested our conviction in this investment over the past half year or so. The company’s latest earnings report brought lower margins, partially because of slowdown in China and partially because of increased investment into its businesses. Alibaba also lowered its guidance for the coming year, adding even more pressure to the share price. Furthermore, the Chinese government’s talk of “common prosperity” and Alibaba’s USD 15.5 billion ‘investment’ toward the cause has not helped turn around short-term sentiment for Alibaba investors. Fellow tech giant Didi has also announced that they would delist from New York, sparking fears that Alibaba may be next. Despite all the negative press, we still maintain our bullish position in Alibaba. While increased government regulation will likely result in lower long-term margins and/or increased effective tax rates, we still believe the current share price drastically undervalues the company. The company’s core commerce business is still growing at double-digit rates, as are its cloud business and international ecommerce platform. The cloud business, once at scale, should provide high-margin growth offsetting some of the negatives of new regulations. With Alibaba currently trading at a low-teens multiple of future earnings, we see no reason to sell even though our estimate of the company’s fair value has certainly decreased since we first purchased shares in the company. The issues surrounding Alibaba are complex and addressing each issue surrounding the company would take up far too much space in these letters than we would like. However, any clients that have concerns about our investment in Alibaba that have not been addressed in previous letters or discussions are encouraged to contact us with your questions.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), Logo, group, sign, chinese, business, sign, symbol
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), Logo, group, sign, chinese, business, sign, symbol

Pixabay/Public Domain

Our calculations show that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) ranks 20th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) was in 96 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 115 funds in the previous quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) delivered a -19.31% return in the past 3 months.

In March 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Coca-Cola (KO) A Smart Investment Choice?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Dividend Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in 10 of 11 sectors in which it was […]

  • Benettons, Blackstone Are Nearing a Takeover Bid for Atlantia

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire Benetton family and Blackstone Inc. are nearing a takeover offer for Italian infrastructure giant Atlantia SpA in what could become the year’s biggest deal, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed

  • Is Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) Still a Worthy Investment?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • 3 Hot Stock Picks From Wall Street’s Top Analyst

    For the average retail investor, the biggest question regarding the stock market today is how do I cut through the noise? The surest way to do that is to get expert advice. Find the best analysts out there, and watch the stocks they recommend. Wall Street’s top analysts have built their success and reputations on the quality of their calls. And fortunately for us, all of those calls are in the public domain – meaning we can parse that data to find the analyst who stands out from the crowd. TipRa

  • Charlie Munger’s Daily Journal Slashed Its Stake in Alibaba Stock

    Daily Journal, where investor Charlie Munger served as chairman until very recently, halved its investment in the Chinese online giant Alibaba in the first quarter.

  • Daily Journal, long overseen by Charlie Munger, halves stake in China's Alibaba

    Daily Journal Corp, the publishing and software company where Warren Buffett's business partner Charlie Munger helps oversee investments and until recently was chairman, on Monday said it halved its investment in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. In a regulatory filing, the Los Angeles-based company said it owned 300,000 of Alibaba's American depositary shares ("ADS")worth $32.6 million as of March 31, down from 602,060 shares at the end of 2021. The reduction essentially reversed Daily Journal's trading activity in last year's fourth quarter, when its Alibaba stake nearly doubled in size.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Chipmakers offer steady long-term growth potential, but not every semiconductor stock will be a winner.

  • Shiba Inu, Solana Tokens Among 4 Added to Robinhood

    SHIB, SOL, Polygon’s MATIC and Compound’s COMP tokens were added to Robinhood Crypto.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 5 Years

    This isn't just a pie-in-the-sky prediction. These dividend stocks truly are poised for strong growth.

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 79% (or More) That Can Double by 2025

    Since the Great Recession bottom of March 2009, growth stocks have thrived. The recent bear market dive in the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite, coupled with the Federal Reserve shifting its stance on interest rates, has sent a number of previously high-flying growth stocks screaming lower. While the velocity of downside moves in the broader market and growth stocks can, at times, be worrisome, these corrections represent the ideal time to put your money to work.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns US stocks are heavily overvalued and poised to tumble

    The Scion Asset Management boss highlighted the price-to-sales ratio of the S&P 500 equal-weight index, which has nearly doubled in the past decade.

  • AT&T Stock Rises After the Merger. What Do the Charts Say?

    Shares of AT&T are higher on Monday, at last check about 8% up, after the company completed its merger with Discovery on Friday. The split leaves the pure-play AT&T business under AT&T (and the T ticker symbol, while its WarnerMedia business (including HBO) merged into Discovery — hence the WBD ticker symbol. One could make an argument that AT&T is now undervalued vs. Verizon and that Discovery is undervalued vs. other streaming giants, like Netflix and Disney .

  • AMD: What Does the Pensando Acquisition Mean for the Stock? Wells Fargo Weighs In

    With the ink having barely dried following the Xilinx acquisition, last week, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) disclosed that it intends to bring networking startup Pensando under the fold, in a deal said to be worth $1.9 billion. While Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers thinks the revenue contribution from the company is likely to be “small,” the analyst believes the “strategic (data center) merits of this acquisition are meaningful.” So, where does Pensando fit in the AMD portfolio? Well for one, Rakers t

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • Amazon pulls trigger on $12.75 billion bond after buying MGM, James Bond franchise

    Amazon sees robust demand Monday for a big debt financing that follows its purchase of the fabled MGM movie and television studio.