Altrusa to focus on 'DPI: Investigating Product Failures'

John VanZyll will speak on 'DPI: Investigating Product Failures, Right in Our Backyard' at the Wednesday, May 11.

Diversified Product Inspections LLC

Diversified Product Inspections LLC, located at 1059 E. Tri-County Blvd.

Oliver Springs, is described on its website as "a profitable, privately held company and has been in business since 1991. VanZyll is the founder, owner and CEO of DPI.

"DPI provides independent, unbiased investigations of products in many different areas. We work with the insurance industry to recover funds via subrogation, with manufacturers to improve quality control processes, and with consumers to keep them informed of product failures and recalls.

"Insurance claims in the United States cost hundreds of millions of dollars every year. A vast majority of these claims are the result of product failures caused by defective products. Until DPI entered this market, depending upon the insurance company, only 1% to 5% of claims were successfully subrogated. Through the use of DPI’s proprietary database, we are able to investigate the 'cause and origin' of losses and provide our clients with information enabling them to cost effectively subrogate almost 70% of their claims," the website information stated.

The in-person Altrusa meeting, will begin 11:30 a.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Oak Ridge with a time to socialize. The buffet line opens at 11:45 a.m. A short business will begin at noon and the program will follow.

Reservations should be made by sending an email to: altrusareservations@gmail.com by noon Monday, May 9. Altrusa welcomes visitors but reservations are needed.

A virtual “Listen Only” link will be sent to members who choose to attend virtually, although all members are encouraged to attend in person, according to an Altrusa news release.

Altrusa International is a service organization comprised of community members focusing on leadership, partnership and service with an emphasis on literacy and education.

