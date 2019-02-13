Altura Mining Limited (ASX:AJM): Is Breakeven Near?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Altura Mining Limited’s (ASX:AJM): Altura Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Indonesia. On 30 June 2018, the AU$255m market-cap posted a loss of -AU$12.8m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering the rate at which AJM will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for AJM.

Consensus from the 3 Metals and Mining analysts is AJM is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2019, before generating positive profits of AU$58m in 2020. So, AJM is predicted to breakeven approximately a couple of months from now! In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which AJM must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 81% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, AJM may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving AJM’s growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing I would like to bring into light with AJM is its debt-to-equity ratio of 156%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and AJM has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

