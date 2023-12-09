Altus educator, well-known Mason among 3 killed in crash on HE Bailey Turnpike
Altus educator, well-known Mason among 3 killed in crash on HE Bailey Turnpike
Altus educator, well-known Mason among 3 killed in crash on HE Bailey Turnpike
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff singled out three university presidents on Thursday after they didn’t explicitly say during a congressional hearing that calling for genocide of Jews would violate their code of conduct for bullying and harassment. Here's what happened at the hearing and what's happening as the backlash continues to unfold.
Mike McCarthy was back in the Cowboys' facility on Friday.
'I sweated a ton. This might be the greatest cardio equipment on Amazon,' wrote one fan.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 14 of the fantasy football season!
The Patriots picked up their third win of the season on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.
Larian Studios has finally revealed when Baldur's Gate 3 will hit Xbox Series X/S.
Both quarterbacks are very good at extending plays. But Prescott is really good throwing the ball on those plays, too. And as the 49ers just showed us, you can't exactly say the same about Hurts.
Jefferson has been out since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury.
Today's edition includes an examination of the college football transfer portal, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, the volleyball capital of America, and so much more.
Here's everything you need to know about Android Auto including how to use it, how to connect it to your vehicle and which cars are compatible
Prices at the pump are expected to continue declining, shaving off another $0.05 to $0.07 per gallon in the coming week.
Jon Rahm, one of the world's best and most popular golfers, is set to join LIV Golf, according to a new report, a move that will send ripples through the entire sport.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 14. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.
With the milestone in her pocket, Clark next eyes Kelsey Plum's all-time NCAA women's scoring record.
U.S. cybersecurity agency CISA has warned that unknown hackers broke into the servers of a federal government agency by taking advantage of a previously known vulnerability in software that no longer receives updates — meaning the agency couldn’t have patched it even if it wanted to. On Tuesday, CISA released an advisory detailing two separate cyberattacks on an unnamed federal government agency. The hackers attacked the agency in June and July by targeting public-facing servers that were running outdated or end-of-life Adobe ColdFusion software, used for building web applications.
Most Aston Martins deserve a place in the All-Time Gallery of Gorgeous Cars — this 1954 Aston Martin DB2/4 Coupe by Bertone is prime among them. It's up for auction.
Pricing for the 2024 Hyundai Sonata midsize sedan has been revealed. Newly available all-wheel-drive trim starts at $30,000
Apple’s latest tvOS beta suggests the iTunes Movies and TV Shows apps on Apple TV are on their way out. The former home of streaming purchases and rentals is no longer in the tvOS 17.2 release candidate (RC), which usually ends up identical to the public version.
Although they've been around since the early 1900s, credit cards as we know them didn't really go into effect until over 60 years later.