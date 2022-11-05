As Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) drops to US$1.2b market cap, insiders might rethink their US$1.0m stock purchase earlier this year

Insiders who acquired US$1.0m worth of Altus Power, Inc.'s (NYSE:AMPS) stock at an average price of US$10.00 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 18% price decline. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$790k, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Altus Power

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director William Concannon for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$10.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$7.90). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. William Concannon was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Altus Power insiders own 44% of the company, currently worth about US$534m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Altus Power Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Altus Power shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Altus Power insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Altus Power (of which 3 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

