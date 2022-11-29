We Like AltynGold's (LON:ALTN) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at AltynGold's (LON:ALTN) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on AltynGold is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = US$25m ÷ (US$97m - US$26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, AltynGold has an ROCE of 34%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of AltynGold, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that AltynGold is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 34% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, AltynGold is utilizing 38% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 26% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, AltynGold has now broken into profitability. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 27% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you want to know some of the risks facing AltynGold we've found 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

