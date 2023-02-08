Alumasc Group First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.13 (vs UK£0.14 in 1H 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£45.0m (up 5.4% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: UK£4.49m (down 8.8% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 10.0% (down from 12% in 1H 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: UK£0.13 (down from UK£0.14 in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Alumasc Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 1.9% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.1% growth forecast for the Building industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Building industry.

The company's shares are down 2.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Alumasc Group that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For REACT Group's (LON:REAT) Returns On Capital

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • The past five years for Indus Gas (LON:INDI) investors has not been profitable

    In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market...

  • BP Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

    BP ( LON:BP. ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$246.4b (up 57% from FY 2021). Net loss...

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Muehlhan AG (ETR:M4N)

    Does the February share price for Muehlhan AG ( ETR:M4N ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Palm.hr raises $5M, embarks on MENA growth

    A few years ago, Richard Schrems was working as a human resources consultant in Riyadh, and at one point sought to implement a tech-solution for his clients to help them better their huge teams, but couldn’t find a localized solution. Schrems told TechCrunch he needed a system that was employee-focused, but found many of the HR software he interacted with to be “very complex”, with “a lot of features, a lot of functionalities focused on making life easier for HR managers”, but with little regard for ease of use by employees. Driven to bridge the gap, in 2019, Schrems (CEO) teamed up with Christoph Czichna (COO) and Dragan Nikolic (CPO), to launch Palm.hr, based out of Riyadh and whose clients include Hala, Thmanyah, the Saudi Venture Capital Company, Mozn, Jeeny, Rabbit.

  • Biden touts “Buy American” plan during State of the Union

    During his annual State of the Union address, President Biden announced his administration’s new standards that will require all construction materials used on federal infrastructure projects to be made in America and made with American products.

  • How to watch President Biden's State of the Union address

    President Joe Biden is set to deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night. The annual speech, delivered before a joint session of Congress, typically provides a president with his single largest audience of the year, usually in the tens of millions. An estimated 38.2 million TV viewers watched Biden’s first State of the Union address in 2022, according to Nielsen ratings.

  • Top song, show, movie when LeBron James scored his first NBA points

    How much was a gallon of gas when LeBron James scored his first career points in 2003? What was the top cell phone? How many Blockbuster stores were open? Heres what things looked like back then.

  • US sources insist Chinese balloon was military

    US intelligence sources tell media the balloon was spying on US and allied defence capabilities.

  • Sri Lanka seen returning to growth by year-end, president says

    Sri Lanka's economy is expected to grow again from the end of this year and the government hopes to extricate the country from its economic crisis by 2026, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday. The Indian Ocean island of 22 million people has been struggling with its worst economic turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948, which has forced it to default on loans and seek a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). "We have now been able to increase the foreign reserves which had fallen to zero up to $500 million."

  • US-China trade hits record high despite rising tensions

    Imports and exports between the world's two biggest economies totalled more than $690bn last year.

  • Five takeaways from Biden's State of the Union speech

    The US president called for unity but also provoked Republican heckles. Here's what you need to know.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • 73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Bill Ackman runs a concentrated portfolio with four stocks making up over 70%. Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) are among his top holdings. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says

    In a hard landing scenario for the economy, Kostin expects the S&P 500 to fall to 3,150, marking a 24% slide from current levels.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Would you like a stock portfolio that generates enough passive income to fuel your retirement dreams? Unlike most areas of the economy, healthcare services are a top priority in good economic times and bad. Here's why investors who buy them now could end up with a big passive income stream that continues growing for the rest of their lives.