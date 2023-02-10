Alumasc Group's (LON:ALU) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.034

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The Alumasc Group plc's (LON:ALU) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 6th of April to £0.034, with investors receiving 1.5% more than last year's £0.0335. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 6.3%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Alumasc Group

Alumasc Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, based ont he last payment, Alumasc Group was earning enough to cover the dividend pretty comfortably. The business is returning a large chunk of its cash to shareholders, which means it is not being used to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 0.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 41%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.02 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.10. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Alumasc Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.6% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Alumasc Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Alumasc Group's payments are rock solid. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Alumasc Group has been making. We don't think Alumasc Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Alumasc Group that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 57%

    A look at the shareholders of The City Pub Group plc ( LON:CPC ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 57...

  • Here’s Why Investors Hold Medpace Holdings (MEDP)

    Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all trailed their benchmark indexes in 2022. In the fourth quarter, the fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned 8.2% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 11.2% net, Focus […]

  • Is Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Trading at a Discount?

    Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all trailed their benchmark indexes in 2022. In the fourth quarter, the fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned 8.2% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 11.2% net, Focus […]

  • Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 67% of the company

    A look at the shareholders of Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. ( LON:YNGA ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Outperformed in Q4

    Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all trailed their benchmark indexes in 2022. In the fourth quarter, the fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned 8.2% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 11.2% net, Focus […]

  • Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing Benchmark Holdings plc's (LON:BMK) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

    As many shareholders of Benchmark Holdings plc ( LON:BMK ) will be aware, they have not made a gain on their investment...

  • Barratt Developments First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.38 (vs UK£0.34 in 1H 2022)

    Barratt Developments ( LON:BDEV ) First Half 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: UK£2.78b (up 24% from 1H...

  • Should You Consider Adding Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) to Your Portfolio?

    Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all trailed their benchmark indexes in 2022. In the fourth quarter, the fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned 8.2% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 11.2% net, Focus […]

  • Justin Sun: Huobi Is on Track to Be the Coinbase of Asia with the Coming of Web 3.0

    On February 9, Justin Sun, TRON founder and a member of Huobi's global advisory board, joined a live stream with two other guests, the American big-name rap star French Montana and JAZ DID founder ...

  • Death toll rises, rescues dwindle in earthquake aftermath

    A teenager was pulled largely unscathed from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Gaziantep early Friday, in a dramatic rescue that belied the reality that the chances of finding many more survivors four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed tens of thousands are shrinking fast. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to more than 13.5 million people, killing more than 20,000 people. Before dawn in Gaziantep, near the epicenter of the quake, rescuers pulled Adnan Muhammed Korkut from the basement where had been trapped since the temblor struck Monday.

  • South African rugby player killed by Hawaii police had CTE

    A Black former professional rugby player from South Africa shot by police months after moving to Hawaii suffered from a degenerative brain disease often found in American football players and other athletes subjected to repeated head trauma, autopsy results show. The finding could help explain Lindani Myeni’s bizarre behavior before the deadly 2021 confrontation with Honolulu officers. It also offers another layer of detail about a shooting that gained international attention during heightened calls for police reform following the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

  • Pakistan IMF: Crucial bailout deal eludes negotiators

    The International Monetary Fund says talks made progress but there's no deal to ward off bankruptcy.

  • These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

    You don't have to choose between income and growth when deciding which stocks to buy -- some excellent businesses offer a lot of both. Two in particular that are worth a closer look right now are real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that operate in two of the hottest subsectors of commercial properties.

  • Adani's links to foreign firms

    The troubled business empire of Indian tycoon Gautam Adani has links to foreign firms in a broad range of sectors including banking, energy and food.- Financial partners - The Adani empire is made up of several listed firms, the main one being Adani Enterprises Limited. 

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • India's Modi hits back at opposition after Adani furore

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday defended his record after criticism of his close association with tycoon Gautam Adani, whose business empire has been rocked by corporate fraud allegations.Modi was speaking a day after Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress party told the legislature that Adani's close ties with Modi had led to "tremendous growth and expansion of his businesses". 

  • Before You Buy Realty Income: Here's a REIT Stock I'd Buy First

    Realty Income is an industry giant, but I'd be more inclined to buy W.P. Carey first. Here's why.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.