Alumil Aluminium Industry's (ATH:ALMY) Wonderful 459% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. One bright shining star stock has been Alumil Aluminium Industry S.A. (ATH:ALMY), which is 459% higher than three years ago. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 220% gain in the last three months.

Given that Alumil Aluminium Industry only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Alumil Aluminium Industry's revenue trended up 11% each year over three years. That's a very respectable growth rate. Some shareholders might think that the share price rise of 77% per year is a lucky result, considering the level of revenue growth. A hot stock like this is usually well worth taking a closer look at, as long as you don't let the fear of missing out (FOMO) impact your thinking.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that Alumil Aluminium Industry shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 320% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 33% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

