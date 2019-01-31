Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC): Commentary On Fundamentals

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. AWC is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Alumina here.

Excellent balance sheet with solid track record

In the past couple of years, AWC has ramped up its bottom line by over 100%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 24%, which is an notable feat for the company. AWC’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that AWC has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. AWC appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 4.15x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

ASX:AWC Income Statement Export January 31st 19 More

