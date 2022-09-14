Aluminum baseball bat attack sends man to ICU in argument over animal, Alabama cops say

A man is hospitalized in intensive care after an attacker hit him with a baseball bat over an animal dispute, , according to a sheriff’s office in Alabama.

Dylan Ray Oliver, 28, was charged with attempted murder after he admitted to investigators that he “was angry over an animal issue” and bashed a man in the head with an aluminum baseball bat on Sept. 11, according to a news release from Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

Oliver, of Boaz, allegedly fled the scene but was later arrested, the release said. The victim first went to Marshall Medical South, then was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he remained in the ICU.

The details of the argument have not been released.

Oliver, whose contact information was not immediately available, is being held on a $100,000 bond at Etowah County Detention Center.

Boaz, located partially in Etowah County, is about 75 miles northeast of Birmingham.

Man complains about his mom to 911 after beating her with bat, Oregon officials say

Dog named Little Dude vanished during carjacking in Alabama. Now he’s home weeks later

Copperhead bites Alabama woman twice as she walks dogs, she says. ‘Can’t move my toes’