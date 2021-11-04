Aluminum baseball bat leaves man injured in San Angelo after argument between family

SAN ANGELO — An argument between relatives sharing a San Angelo residence led to an assault with a baseball bat, according to court documents released Wednesday.

On Aug. 22, 2021, two relatives living on West Avenue V had an argument. The first relative said he was going to move out. The second relative then "struck him with an (aluminum) baseball bat several times," records state.

Police noted the injured relative had a "baseball size" contusion on the back of his head and one on his right elbow. He also told officers his vision became blurry and he was losing consciousness after the assault, according to court documents.

More: San Angelo woman charged after two Carlsbad residents threatened with knife

During an interview with investigators, a man said he hit his relative with his fist. Investigators pointed out the injuries looked like they came from "a more solid object," after which the man told police that he hit his relative with a chair instead, records state.

Rudy Hernandez Luna

Rudy Hernandez Luna, 55, was arrested Aug. 22 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to online jail records.

Others are reading: Two San Angelo men charged after soliciting sex from undercover agent posing as child

An indictment, filed in October, charged Luna with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. This is a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

A court date has not been scheduled as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, according to online court records.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo man arrested after family dispute ends in bat assault