Aluminum of China Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Aluminum of China (NYSE:ACH, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $10.6 per share and the market cap of $7.2 billion, Aluminum of China stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Aluminum of China is shown in the chart below.





Because Aluminum of China is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 4.7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 2.64% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Aluminum of China has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, which is worse than 89% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Aluminum of China at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Aluminum of China is poor. This is the debt and cash of Aluminum of China over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Aluminum of China has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $25.4 billion and loss of $0.014 a share. Its operating margin is 2.64%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Overall, the profitability of Aluminum of China is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Aluminum of China over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Aluminum of China's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Aluminum of China's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Aluminum of China's return on invested capital is 1.42, and its cost of capital is 5.66. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Aluminum of China is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Aluminum of China (NYSE:ACH, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Aluminum of China stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

