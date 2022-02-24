Aluminum Jumps to Record as Russian Attack Boosts Supply Risks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Burton
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum rallied to a record in London and nickel surged to the highest in more than a decade, pacing gains in industrial metals markets, as the deepening Ukraine crisis added to supply risks in an industry already facing critical shortages.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The gains will heap fresh inflationary pressure on buyers who use aluminum in everything from cables to drinks cans, and the threat of disruption will be particularly troubling for manufacturers in Europe who buy large volumes of specialist products using it that come from Russia.

U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia faces “severe sanctions” after his counterpart Vladimir Putin ordered a military attack on Ukraine. That raises the possibility of measures that could affect Russian supplies of aluminum, as well as other commodities.

Aluminum jumped as much as 4.8% to $3,449 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, surpassing a previous record set in 2008, while nickel surged to the highest since 2011. Copper edged lower, as the military action sparked a selloff in risk assets across financial markets.

“The market will be monitoring whether this will disrupt Russia’s shipments of aluminum ingot to Europe,” said Zhong Mingzheng, an analyst with Jinrui Futures Co. Any disruptions to the country’s natural gas exports might also hamper aluminum production by raising energy costs at European smelters, she said.

European power prices jumped 15% and the region’s benchmark gas contract spiked as much as 41% on Thursday, far exceeding the gains seen in most industrial metals. Even with aluminum prices at a record-high, the surge in energy prices means some smelters remain unprofitable.

U.S. sanctions on major producer United Co. Rusal International PJSC in 2018 sent prices soaring about 30% and sparked a frenzied hunt for alternative metal. The penalties were lifted after billionaire Oleg Deripaska agreed to reduce his ownership and relinquish control.

There’s no guarantee that the situation in Ukraine, or any planned sanctions by the U.S. or Europe, will affect aluminum or any other metal. Russia is also an important producer of nickel, palladium and copper.

V-Shaped

Aluminum has seen a dramatic turnaround over the past two years, after being hit particularly hard early in the pandemic as lockdowns sparked a collapse in usage in the automotive and aerospace sectors.

The metal has since more than doubled as surging energy prices sparked widespread smelter shutdowns in China and Europe, just as demand in areas including construction and packaging started roaring back.

Raw materials from nickel to crude oil have surged in recent months as consumption has risen sharply with the world emerging from the pandemic, while supply has lagged.

With aluminum inventories now reaching critically low levels, the metal’s soaring price is adding to cost pressures on manufacturers, and analysts see further gains. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicted prices will reach $4,000 within 12 months amid “unprecedented” supply tightness.

Aluminum traded at $3,396.50 a ton as of 8:32 a.m. local time on the LME. Nickel rallied as much as 3.6% to $25,285 a ton, the highest since May 2011, while zinc, lead and tin also gained.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shiba Inu Sets Record Number of Token Holders While Price Slid as Much as 13% Today

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) story today shows a bit of market schizophrenia for this wildly popular, dog-themed cryptocurrency, because there's both good news and bad news for SHIB. According to the real-time audit statistics on the Shiba Inu website, the coin that began as a joke in August 2020 and soared 49,000,000% last year now has 1,245,352 holders of its token right now. Additionally, Whalestats.com shows that SHIB is the second largest holding of Ethereum (ETH) whales -- individual investors that each hold at least a thousand ETH, currently valued at $2.64 million at the time of writing -- second only to the FTX token.

  • Here's How Shiba Inu Can Surpass $1

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) posted a spectacular 45,000,000% increase last year. In fact, there is a way Shiba Inu can make it to that point and higher. The bottom line is, today, there simply are too many Shiba Inu tokens out there to make an increase to $1 possible.

  • Putin threatens countries 'tempted to intervene' in Ukraine

    Putin threatens countries 'tempted to intervene' in Ukraine

  • Exclusive-Singapore flags concern to India over ban on Sea's game -sources

    Singapore has raised concerns with India about its ban of popular gaming app "Free Fire", owned by technology group Sea Ltd, in the first sign of diplomatic intervention after the move spooked investors, four sources told Reuters. After the ban, the market value of the New York-listed Southeast Asian firm dropped by $16 billion in a single day, and investors worry India could extend it to Sea's e-commerce app, Shopee, which recently launched in the country. The sources, who include two Indian government officials, said Singapore had asked Indian authorities why the app had been targeted in a widening crackdown on Chinese apps, even though Sea has its headquarters in the wealthy city state.

  • Putin announced attacks against Ukraine on Thursday in the same suit as his Monday speech, prompting speculation his war declaration was pre-taped

    In videos that aired Monday and Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to wear the same black blazer, white shirt, and maroon tie.

  • Rivian Receives Good News to Accelerate Its Expansion

    EV manufacturer Rivian is trying to obtain all the necessary authorizations to build a second production site in the U.S. state of Georgia.

  • Ruble hits record low, euro skids as Russia attacks Ukraine

    The Russian ruble tumbled to a record low on Thursday, while the euro sank to a multi-year low to the Swiss franc after Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast. Riskier commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar also tanked as Ukraine said Russia had launched a full-scale invasion. The rouble weakened as much as 5.77% to an unprecedented 86.1198 per dollar.

  • Exclusive-ECB must keep buying bonds to cushion Ukraine fallout, Stournaras says

    The European Central Bank should continue its bond-buying stimulus programme at least until the end of the year and keep it open-ended to cushion the fallout from any conflict in Ukraine, ECB policymaker Yannis Stournaras told Reuters. He was the first ECB official to spell out how events in Ukraine, where fears of a full-on Russian invasion are rising, may affect plans by the euro zone central bank to stop its asset purchases and raise interest rates to curb high inflation. In the exclusive interview, Greek central bank chief Stournaras also said the ECB should formally take rate cuts off the table but also give itself greater leeway over the timing of any hike.

  • AB InBev ends 2021 on solid note, sees steady annual growth

    Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, forecast on Thursday that its profit would increase in 2022, in line with its medium-term growth range, after ending 2021 with stronger results than expected. The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would rise by between 4% and 8% this year, with revenue expanding by a higher percentage. Unlike rivals Heineken and Carlsberg, which warned spiralling price hikes could curb beer consumption, AB InBev's outlook did not mention global inflation or increased input costs.

  • Hotel group Accor eyes return to normal as demand rebounds

    (Reuters) -Europe's biggest hotel group Accor said on Thursday it was "well on the way" to more normal levels of activity this year after its core earnings swung back to profit in 2021, helped by higher absorption of fixed costs. The travel and hospitality industry is still recovering from the pandemic while European countries make plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions due to a drop in coronavirus infections. Accor, which runs high-end chains Sofitel and Pullman, as well as budget brands such as Ibis, said its business had started to recover in April despite the impact from the pandemic, leading to a significant pick up in activity.

  • S&P 500’s correction comes with first ‘bullish divergence’ chart signal

    The S&P 500 index's continued selloff into the first "correction" in two years comes with a silver lining -- bullish technical divergence.

  • Silver Prices Dip as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate

    Silver prices edge lower as benchmark yields hold steady.

  • Soybeans Soar to 9-Year High With South America Supply in Doubt

    (Bloomberg) -- Soybeans climbed to a nine-year high as dimming prospects for South American harvests threaten global supplies.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateRussia Attacks Targets Across Ukraine; Biden Vows More SanctionsBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeFutures advanced as much as

  • 146 Cities Joined the Million Dollar List in 2021 — How Does That Impact Your Ability To Buy a Home?

    Living in a million-dollar city sounds awesome. Your world will be filled with golden playgrounds, five-star restaurants and designer boutiques, right? Nah. What it really means is that homes are very...

  • Get ready for gasoline prices to spike. How high will they go? We’ll tell you

    President Joe Biden warned Tuesday that the new sanctions being placed on Russia may cause gas prices to rise, but said his administration is taking steps to keep prices down.

  • Intel chip seen as challenge to Chinese dominance in crypto mining

    A bitcoin mining hardware from Intel Corp. is seen as the first major challenge in years to Chinese companies that have dominated the industry.

  • Iran Moves More Oil Onto Ships in Preparation for a Nuclear Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is shifting more oil onto ships in a move to speed exports should talks succeed in ending its exclusion from global energy markets.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. to Sanction Nord Stream 2; EU Calls Summit: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarThe amount of o

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    With runaway inflation and rising oil prices, now is the best time to buy this leading energy giant.

  • CenterPoint natural gas bills skyrocketing

    Some CenterPoint energy customers say their natural gas bills are skyrocketing. FOX 26's Heather Sullivan takes a look at to what's happening and why.

  • 'The weeks ahead could be rather ugly': Gas prices are continuing to climb in Ohio

    Gas prices have hit their highest average in Ohio since September 2014, according to a study from GasBuddy.