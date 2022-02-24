Aluminum Jumps to Record as Russian Attack Boosts Supply Risks

(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum rallied to a record in London and nickel surged to the highest in more than a decade, pacing gains in industrial metals markets, as the deepening Ukraine crisis added to supply risks in an industry already facing critical shortages.

The gains will heap fresh inflationary pressure on buyers who use aluminum in everything from cables to drinks cans, and the threat of disruption will be particularly troubling for manufacturers in Europe who buy large volumes of specialist products using it that come from Russia.

U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia faces “severe sanctions” after his counterpart Vladimir Putin ordered a military attack on Ukraine. That raises the possibility of measures that could affect Russian supplies of aluminum, as well as other commodities.

Aluminum jumped as much as 4.8% to $3,449 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, surpassing a previous record set in 2008, while nickel surged to the highest since 2011. Copper edged lower, as the military action sparked a selloff in risk assets across financial markets.

“The market will be monitoring whether this will disrupt Russia’s shipments of aluminum ingot to Europe,” said Zhong Mingzheng, an analyst with Jinrui Futures Co. Any disruptions to the country’s natural gas exports might also hamper aluminum production by raising energy costs at European smelters, she said.

European power prices jumped 15% and the region’s benchmark gas contract spiked as much as 41% on Thursday, far exceeding the gains seen in most industrial metals. Even with aluminum prices at a record-high, the surge in energy prices means some smelters remain unprofitable.

U.S. sanctions on major producer United Co. Rusal International PJSC in 2018 sent prices soaring about 30% and sparked a frenzied hunt for alternative metal. The penalties were lifted after billionaire Oleg Deripaska agreed to reduce his ownership and relinquish control.

There’s no guarantee that the situation in Ukraine, or any planned sanctions by the U.S. or Europe, will affect aluminum or any other metal. Russia is also an important producer of nickel, palladium and copper.

Aluminum has seen a dramatic turnaround over the past two years, after being hit particularly hard early in the pandemic as lockdowns sparked a collapse in usage in the automotive and aerospace sectors.

The metal has since more than doubled as surging energy prices sparked widespread smelter shutdowns in China and Europe, just as demand in areas including construction and packaging started roaring back.

Raw materials from nickel to crude oil have surged in recent months as consumption has risen sharply with the world emerging from the pandemic, while supply has lagged.

With aluminum inventories now reaching critically low levels, the metal’s soaring price is adding to cost pressures on manufacturers, and analysts see further gains. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicted prices will reach $4,000 within 12 months amid “unprecedented” supply tightness.

Aluminum traded at $3,396.50 a ton as of 8:32 a.m. local time on the LME. Nickel rallied as much as 3.6% to $25,285 a ton, the highest since May 2011, while zinc, lead and tin also gained.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.