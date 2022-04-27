Aluminum Rebounds From 3-Month Low on China Infrastructure Push
(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum rebounded from the lowest close in almost three months, as investors assessed a major Chinese infrastructure push and dwindling stockpiles of the metal.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Russia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a Weapon
Ukraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, Bulgaria
Elon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion
China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for all-out efforts to spur infrastructure spending, the latest step to bolster an economy that’s been battered by Covid-related lockdowns. The announcement follows a vow by the country’s central bank to increase monetary support to the real economy. Fears about the economic toll of Covid Zero have shaken financial markets desperate for more policy support.
Meanwhile, aluminum inventories in warehouses tracked by the London Metal Exchange -- which are are at the lowest level since 2005 -- extended their slump. Shortfalls have increased after record fuel costs led to smelter closures in Europe and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine throttled the flow of metals.
Aluminum rose 1% to $3,094 a ton in London as of 7:58 a.m. local time, reversing losses in the Asian morning trading hours. The metal closed at the lowest level since Feb. 3 on Tuesday. Copper also reversed to gains.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
China’s Biggest Covid Failure Is Not Deploying an mRNA Vaccine
Elon Musk Stakes a $44 Billion Claim on the Future of Free Speech
Why Nasal Sprays Are Poised to Be the Next Weapon for Fighting Covid
The 400 Airplanes That Russia Seized Have Become an Epic Insurance Struggle
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.