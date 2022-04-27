Aluminum Rebounds From 3-Month Low on China Infrastructure Push

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum rebounded from the lowest close in almost three months, as investors assessed a major Chinese infrastructure push and dwindling stockpiles of the metal.

Most Read from Bloomberg

China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for all-out efforts to spur infrastructure spending, the latest step to bolster an economy that’s been battered by Covid-related lockdowns. The announcement follows a vow by the country’s central bank to increase monetary support to the real economy. Fears about the economic toll of Covid Zero have shaken financial markets desperate for more policy support.

Meanwhile, aluminum inventories in warehouses tracked by the London Metal Exchange -- which are are at the lowest level since 2005 -- extended their slump. Shortfalls have increased after record fuel costs led to smelter closures in Europe and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine throttled the flow of metals.

Aluminum rose 1% to $3,094 a ton in London as of 7:58 a.m. local time, reversing losses in the Asian morning trading hours. The metal closed at the lowest level since Feb. 3 on Tuesday. Copper also reversed to gains.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • HSBC Warns of China Headwinds, More Real Estate Loan Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc, the largest foreign bank in China, warned of further potential hits from the nation’s battered real estate market as defaults continue to climb amid a worsening Covid outbreak. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names Envoy‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jacks

  • Majority of India's Workforce Stop Looking for Jobs: CMIE

    Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) Managing Director & CEO, Mahesh Vyas, discusses why millions of Indians, particularly women, are exiting India's labor force entirely. He speaks with Haslinda Amin and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • U.K. Dividends Seen Hitting $116 Billion on Commodities Payouts

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. dividends are now seen reaching 92.2 billion pounds ($116.4 billion) this year thanks to a boost from commodities firms, providing an additional lift to one of Europe’s best-performing stock markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayElon Musk Lands Deal to

  • DJI Becomes Most Prominent Chinese Firm to Halt Russia Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Drone-maker SZ DJI Technology Co. has halted all business activities in Russia and Ukraine, becoming the highest-profile Chinese company to withdraw from the war-torn region.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 B

  • US Dollar Continues to Pull Back

    The US dollar has pulled back a bit during the trading session on Tuesday to test the crucial ¥127.50 level.

  • Chinese Commodities Shrug at Xi’s Pledge as Lockdowns Hit Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial commodities prices in China hardly registered President Xi Jinping’s call for an “all-out” push on infrastructure spending, as markets assess the ongoing damage to demand from the nation’s series of virus-related lockdowns. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in

  • China nudges mutual funds to offer pension products, stabilise markets

    China's securities regulator nudged mutual funds to develop fund products for private pensions and asked them to stabilise markets, as Chinese equities witness a downturn that has pushed benchmarks to two-year lows. The move also comes against the backdrop of China launching its first private pension scheme last week, as it tackles economic challenges linked to an ageing population and looks to channel more long-term money into the stock market. Main benchmarks in China's stock market have plunged more than 20% this year, as the world's second largest economy grapples with COVID-19 flare-ups, the Ukraine crisis, and a likely aggressive U.S. monetary tightening.

  • Hynix Warns Memory Chip Rebound Hinges on China Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc. reported profit more than doubled in the last quarter after datacenter sales offset slowing consumer demand and memory prices fell less than was feared.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twi

  • Xi’s Spending Vow Lifts Infrastructure Stocks: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s infrastructure firms surged after President Xi Jinping vowed to boost construction, reverting to an old playbook to drive up growth for an economy hard-hit by an increasing number of pandemic lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayElon Musk Lands De

  • Toyota reports record high global production for March, despite slump at home

    Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday posted record high global production in March, as overseas production made up for a drop off at home, highlighting the impact of factory stoppages and weaker consumer demand in Japan. Japan's largest automaker produced 866,775 vehicles worldwide in March it said, marking a 2.8% increase from the same month last year and a monthly record. But Toyota saw an almost 16% drop in domestic production, to 261,759 vehicles.

  • Malaysia’s Ringgit Heads for Steepest Monthly Decline Since 2016

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s ringgit is heading for its biggest monthly loss in more than five years, as falling oil prices and a dovish central bank weigh on the oil exporter’s currency.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billio

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry applauds Elon Musk's Twitter purchase — and sees shades of the Great Crash of 1929 in the recent stock-market tumble

    Burry cheered the Tesla CEO's deal to take Twitter private, and highlighted the remarkable optimism on Wall Street during the stock-market crash of 1929.

  • Trump's Latest Boast Gets Brutal Fact-Check From His Own Niece

    Mary Trump rips her "severely damaged" uncle.

  • Gaetz lashes out at McCarthy, Scalise after leaked comments

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) on Tuesday after The New York Times published a report that featured recorded comments from the two congressmen airing concerns about the Florida Republican’s remarks following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Gaetz in a…

  • Russia warns Britain for provoking Ukraine

    Russia's defence ministry cited statements from Britain's armed forces minister James Heappey who told BBC radio that it was entirely legitimate for Ukraine to hunt targets in the depths of Russia to disrupt logistics and supply lines. "We would like to underline that London's direct provocation of the Kiev regime into such actions, if such actions are carried out, will immediately lead to our proportional response," Russia's defence ministry said.

  • Japanese household that accidentally received $360,000 COVID subsidy says it ‘can’t be returned’

    A town in western Japan revealed on Friday that a household who mistakenly received 46.3 million yen (around $361,450) in COVID-19 subsidies said they now cannot return the money. The town of Abu in Yamaguchi Prefecture planned to distribute the COVID subsidy funds amongst 463 low-income households exempt from residential taxes. Each household who applied was to receive 100,000 yen (around $781).

  • Rand Paul Brings Putin’s Core Argument Against Ukraine to Congress

    The Republican from Kentucky argued with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Tuesday about Ukraine's right to self-determination

  • Elon Musk officially acquires Twitter for $44 billion

    Twitter is reportedly planning to accept Elon Musk’s offer of $43 billion to buy the company as early as Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported that the two sides “worked through the night” in order to finalize the details. Musk initially made his bid on April 14th, calling it his “best and final offer” at … The post Elon Musk officially acquires Twitter for $44 billion appeared first on BGR.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has declined by 80% from its 52-week high and is the better performer of the two.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now

    The rise of the metaverse has the potential to be one of the most influential technology trends of the next decade. Video games already boast levels of engagement that trounce those of nearly every other entertainment medium, and applying some of the basic precepts of interactive virtual worlds to platforms for online socialization and business could present revolutionary growth opportunities. While the metaverse has huge potential over the long term, the market has recently lost its appetite for stocks that trade at forward-looking, growth-dependent valuations.