Aluminum Hovers Near 13-Year High as Trade Weighs Ukraine Crisis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum hovered near the strongest level since 2008 as traders assessed the impact of an easing of geopolitical tensions over Ukraine and the persistent pressure of soaring energy costs on global supplies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hopes for a diplomatic solution to tensions with the U.S. and its allies, and announced a partial pullback of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border. The news re-ignited risk appetite across markets and eased concerns over possible disruptions to supplies from Russia in the event of military action or sanctions.

Aluminum has led gains in base metals this year with an advance of 14%, as rising fuel costs and environmental curbs snarl supply in Europe and China. The spot premium on the London Metal Exchange reached the widest since 2018 this week, signaling a lack of immediate supply, before retreating on Tuesday.

In China, the biggest producer and consumer of aluminum, prices are supported by tight supply because of pandemic-driven lockdowns and constraints during the Beijing Winter Olympics, Jinrui Futures Co. wrote in a note.

Separately, China’s inflation slowed in January, giving the central bank more room to ease before a key political leadership meeting later this year. The outlook for a further relaxation of monetary policy is supportive for metals.

Aluminum for three-month delivery on the LME fluctuated between gains and losses, and was flat at $3,208 a ton by 10:40 a.m. in Shanghai. The metal reached $3,333 in intraday trading last week, the highest price since a record of $3,380.15 was touched in 2008. Other metals were mixed.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Should First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FNY) Be on Your Investing Radar?

    Style Box ETF report for FNY

  • Australia's Liontown signs 5-year lithium supply deal with Tesla

    (Reuters) -Australia's Liontown Resources said on Wednesday it signed a five-year agreement with Tesla to supply lithium spodumene concentrate to the electric carmaker, sending the lithium miner's shares up nearly 20%. Tesla will buy 100,000 dry metric tonnes (DMT) of the concentrate in the first year starting 2024, increasing to 150,000 DMT per year in subsequent years. Liontown will supply lithium from its flagship Kathleen Valley Lithium project in Western Australia that is expected to begin commercial production by 2025.

  • Euro holds gains after hopes of easing in Ukraine tensions

    The euro held on to overnight gains in early Asian trade on Wednesday having jumped on reports that some Russian forces had moved away from the Ukraine border, though, with tensions still elevated, the common currency failed to make further progress. The Russian defence ministry on Tuesday published footage to demonstrate it was returning some troops to base after exercises, however, U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States had not verified the move. In addition, hours after Moscow's announcement, Ukraine said the online networks of its defence ministry and two banks were overwhelmed by a cyber attack.

  • EV Maker Hozon Picks Banks for $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Hozon New Energy Automobile Co., a startup that makes affordable electric vehicles, has picked banks including China International Capital Corp. and Citic Securities Co. for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution A

  • Oil prices hold steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool

    Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after retreating more than 3% in the previous session as investors gauged the impact of easing Russia-Ukraine tension against a taut balance between tight global supplies and recovering fuel demand. Brent traded at $93.19 a barrel at 0253 GMT, down 10 cents, having slid 3.3% overnight after Russia announced a partial pullback of its troops near Ukraine, yet to be verified by the United States. The price of Brent jumped 50% in 2021, while WTI soared about 60%, as a global recovery in demand from the COVID-19 pandemic strained supply.

  • Stocks rally, oil slips as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Stocks on Wall Street and in Europe rebounded on Tuesday while oil prices fell after Russia indicated it was withdrawing some troops from exercises near Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin said he saw room for further discussion with the West. President Joe Biden later said a Russian attack on Ukraine remained possible and that the United States would defend every inch of NATO territory. Gold and bond prices slid as safe-haven assets lost some of their appeal with tensions possibly easing over Ukraine.

  • Snow Falls as Cold Front Passes Through Reno

    Snow blew in breezy conditions in Reno, Nevada, in the early hours of Tuesday, February 15, as a cold front moved through the area.Video by the National Weather Service in Reno shows the snowy conditions just after midnight.The weather service said snow would be most likely in the area before 8 am. Cloudy conditions were expected through mid-morning before gradually clearing, with highs of 40 degrees Fahrenheit forecast. Credit: NWS Reno via Storyful

  • Lithium Americas Stock Jumps After a Bullish Call

    J.P. Morgan analyst Tyler Langton writes there are 'lots of catalysts ahead to support [Lithium Americas] stock in a choppy market.'

  • China's Inflation Slows, Giving Central Bank Room to Ease Policy

    The latest inflation figures out of China show price pressures for manufactures and consumers eased in January. Enda Curran reports on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Berkshire’s Tom Murphy, 96, Resigns From Board After Getting Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Tom Murphy, a board member for nearly two decades and a longtime confidante of billionaire Warren Buffett, plans to resign after a battle with Covid-19. Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to C

  • Avoid meetups gone wrong and sell safely inside police station, police say

    Police encourage meeting inside stations to buy, sell from Facebook

  • PBOC Chief Vows Supportive Policy as Growth Returns to Potential

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic growth will return to its potential level in 2022, though various challenges will require the central bank to maintain a supportive monetary policy stance, Governor Yi Gang said. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading

  • Arkansas Razorbacks basketball fans crucify 'tens of fans' in attendance at Mizzou Arena

    Arkansas Razorbacks basketball fans are used to Bud Walton Arena and the attendance at Mizzou Arena was... not the same.

  • At Olympics, Holcomb still an inspiration for USA Bobsled

    By now, Steven Holcomb might have been part of the USA Bobsled coaching staff. The Beijing Games are the second Olympics to take place since Holcomb was found dead in his room at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York, on May 6, 2017. USA Bobsled vowed to never forget him.

  • China courts freeze $157 million of Evergrande assets over missed construction payments

    A Chinese court has ordered the freezing of 640.4 million yuan ($101 million) in assets held by a subsidiary of China Evergrande Group, according to a filing by contractor Shanghai Construction Group. State-owned Shanghai Construction, which sued the Evergrande unit in the southwestern city of Chengdu in December for overdue construction fees, cited the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court ruling that the assets to be frozen will include bank deposits and real estate. Separately, Shanghai Construction Group said last week a local court in Guangzhou has frozen 361.5 million yuan of assets of a different Evergrande unit in the central province of Jiangsu for overdue payments.

  • How Oil Could Hit $150. It’s Not Just About Russia.

    "The oil cycle will price higher until it finds demand destruction,” says Michael Tran of RBC Capital Markets.

  • U.S. to inspect new 787 Dreamliners, says Boeing cannot self-certify

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday said it would perform final inspections on new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, and will not allow the planemaker to self-certify the jets. The U.S. aviation regulator said it notified Boeing of the decision that it will retain the authority to issue airworthiness certificates until it is confident "Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards." Boeing said it "will continue to work transparently through (the FAA's) detailed and rigorous processes... We will continue to engage with the FAA to ensure we meet their expectations and all applicable requirements."

  • Putin Pulls Some Russian Troops From Ukrainian Border

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has pulled some troops back from the border. Skyler Henry reports on the latest developments.

  • Some Ukrainian websites temporarily knocked offline by cyberattack

    Several key Ukrainian websites, including those of two of the country’s largest banks and its defense ministry, were temporarily knocked offline Tuesday.

  • German Troops Arrive in Lithuania Amid Fears of Ukraine Invasion

    A contingent of German reinforcement troops arrived in Kaunas, Lithuania, on Monday, February 14, officials said, the first of several NATO deployments that are planned amid mounting fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense released this footage of troops landing in Kaunas. German media reported that 70 troops arrived on an A400M German Luftwaffe plane along with around 100 howitzer cannons and military vehicles.A statement from NATO said a total of around 360 German soldiers would be deployed over the coming days to reinforce the NATO enhanced forward presence (eFP) battle group in place.German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said the country was strengthening its “troop contribution on NATO’s eastern flank and sending a clear sign of our resolve to our allies.” Credit: Lithuanian MOD via Storyful