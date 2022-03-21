Aluminum Jumps After Australian Ban on Alumina Exports to Russia
(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum jumped at the open in London after Rio Tinto Group moved to halt alumina shipments to Russia, another threat to global supply of the so-called everywhere metal that will also fan global inflation.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties Suspended
Ukraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up Mariupol
Where Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings Time
See also: Rio in Spotlight After Australia Bans Alumina Exports to Russia
The metal rose as much as 4.8% on the London Metal Exchange and was trading up 4.1% at $3,519 a ton as of 9:47 a.m. in Shanghai. Used in everything from cans to window frames, aluminum has risen around 25% this year.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Broke Oligarch Says Sanctioned Billionaires Have No Sway Over Putin
A Once Radical Idea to Close the Wealth Gap Is Actually Happening
How a Starbucks Barista Helped Spark a Unionization Revolution
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.