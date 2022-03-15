Aluminum Leads Metals Lower as China Lockdowns Threaten Economy

Eddie Spence
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Base metals slid as coronavirus outbreaks in China threatened to curtail the country’s economic output, hitting demand in the world’s top consumer of raw materials.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Aluminum led declines on the London Metal Exchange, falling as much as 3% after dropping on Monday. Nickel trading on the LME will resume on Wednesday, more than a week after being suspended amid a historic short squeeze.

Cities and regions across China are imposing activity curbs, with the country reporting more than 5,000 new Covid-19 infections for the first time since the early days of the pandemic.

Morgan Stanley cut its forecast for China’s economic growth this quarter to zero, as Shanghai locked down construction sites. Long-lasting curbs on movement and manufacturing would present a severe headwind to metals demand due to China’s high proportion of global consumption.

The cooling of metal markets contrasts with the sharp moves higher earlier this month, when both copper and aluminum touched new records. Traders were concerned about disruption to supplies from Russia due to sanctions imposed after its invasion Ukraine. Low exchange stockpiles have exacerbated those fears.

Base metals “have generally been hurt by a double whammy of China lockdown and the general deflation of the war premium,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. “All helping to offset lingering supply worries from Russia.”

The European Union excluded aluminum, copper and nickel from its latest set of trade restrictions on Russia. The sanctions mostly targeted imports of finished steel products.

Aluminum fell 1.7% to 3,264.50 a ton on the LME by 3:47 p.m. local time. Copper fell 0.3%.

Xiang Guangda, whose large short position roiled the nickel market last week, has secured a deal with his banks to avoid further margin calls, reducing the risk that the squeeze is repeated when trading restarts on the LME.

Benchmark iron ore prices in Singapore declined for a sixth day.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Meta to hire 2,000 staff for Spanish hub for regional expansion

    Facebook owner Meta Platform said on Tuesday it will hire 2,000 people over the next five years in Spain, where it will anchor its development plans for the region. The 2,000 employees will mainly staff the company's first 'lab', a flexible base for its remote workers, in Madrid, Javier Olivan, Vice President Cross-Meta Products and Infrastructure, said after meeting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid. Spain will become an important link for Meta's development in Europe as its two subsea cables connecting the region with the Americas and Africa will land in Spain and the company plans to build a data centre in Castile-La Mancha in central Spain.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban takes a swipe at Elon Musk's question about what inflation could look like in the coming years

    Musk canvassed his followers in a tweet Sunday, asking what they think the inflation rate could be in the next few years.

  • Oil suffers ‘spectacular’ collapse, falls into bear market territory just 5 days after settling at nearly 14-year highs

    U.S. and global benchmark crude oil entered bear market territory on Tuesday, just five trading days after they settled at their highest prices since 2008.

  • Marvell Technology Is Struggling to Bottom on the Charts

    Murphy said Marvell is doing "extremely well," and this quarter was yet another "beat and raise" event for the company. 5G wireless is another hot spot for Marvell, with growth up 30% sequentially for this quarter alone.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Tesla Raises Prices Across Lineup; Cheapest Model Is $46,990

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. raised prices on all its vehicles after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said costs were increasing at the companies he runs.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineU.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullPutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’The cheapes

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Tesla Stock Drops Again as Issues Start to Pile Up

    A tweet from CEO Elon Musk has investors thinking about inflation and its effect on profit margins. It's hurting the stock a little, adding to Friday's decline.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • AMC stuns investors with investment in gold and silver mine as it puts $1.8 billion war chest to work

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. surprised investors Tuesday with the news of an investment in a gold and silver mine that is well outside of its core cinema business.

  • Former Nintendo America president left GameStop's board because leadership refused to explain how they would turn the company around

    Former Nintendo America president Reggie Fils-Aime left GameStop's board of directors after serving barely a year.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • My Retirement Portfolio Dropped 25% During the Tech Stock Correction -- 3 Reasons That's Just Fine

    With the S&P 500 index dropping over 10% in just the last three months, investors received a not-so-subtle reminder of the perfectly normal declines that occur in the market. According to Compound Capital Partners, the S&P 500 index sees intra-year corrections of 10% almost every other year and 20% drops every four. On top of the broad market's decline, the technology-focused NASDAQ Composite index dropped over 15% year to date, and many investors have felt the pain -- myself included.

  • US stocks are ‘on sale right now:’ Strategist

    Amid a turbulent market environment characterized by surging inflation and geopolitical risks, the broader pullback in markets has left investors with plenty of uncertainty, with the Federal Reserve expected to announce rate hikes this week. According to John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland, U.S. stocks may currently be cheaper than they appear.

  • Ford Stock Is Down For a Very Odd Reason. No, Production Guidance Wasn’t Cut.

    Automotive News reported that Ford is planning for a 12% drop in U.S. deliveries in 2022. That wasn't the right number and it has been corrected. Ford shares are still down.

  • HBO Max and Discovery Plus Will Be Combined Into One Platform

    Discovery — which is about to become Warner Bros. Discovery within the next month, when its merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia closes — has confirmed its plans to combine its current streaming service Discovery Plus and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max into one service, rather than offer the two platforms as a bundle. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, who […]

  • How Wall Street star Cathie Wood is defying her doubters

    Do you believe in Cathie Wood? Wall Street's star stock picker has seen her fortunes wane over the past year as her flagship tech innovation fund slid more than 50%, losing $13 billion in market value. "People like to bet on somebody and look someone in their face and see their conviction," said Tom Lydon, an asset management veteran.

  • 2 Big Reasons to Sell Shiba Inu

    With a market cap of $12 billion, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIBA) is the 15th-largest crypto by market cap. According to the crypto news site Watcher News, Shiba Inu's developers plan to help users "burn" SHIB tokens by adding a burn portal to the platform's decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap. Although developers haven't provided specifics, this possibly could be done by destroying a percentage of transaction fees when users trade SHIB on ShibaSwap.