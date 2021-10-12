Aluminum Retreats From 13-Year High as Stagflation Worries Mount
(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum retreated -- after trading at he highest intraday level in 13 years on Monday -- as the commodities rally and signs of slowing global growth fanned concerns over stagflation.
The light-weight metal has surged to the highest levels since 2008 as the global economic recovery boosted demand, while electricity crises in Asia and Europe crimp supply. However, accelerating inflation coupled with stagnant growth -- known as stagflation -- could threaten the rally.
The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index hit a record high last week, helping to fuel inflation. At the same time, the power crunches in China, India and Europe look likely to slow expansion there. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., meanwhile, has cut its growth forecasts for the U.S. economy for this year and next, blaming a delayed recovery in consumer spending.
Aluminum fell as much as 1.8% on the London Metal Exchange before trading 1.1% lower at $3,031.5 a metric ton as of 11:23 a.m. in Shanghai. Copper dropped 1.7% to $9,383 and zinc was down 0.8% at $3,205, retreating from the highest close in more than three years.
