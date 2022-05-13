Aluminum Warehouse Stocks at Record Low as Tight Supply Persists

(Bloomberg) -- Readily available aluminum inventories in London Metal Exchange warehouses plunged to a record low, the latest evidence of mounting tension in the global metals market between tight supplies versus a darkening outlook for industrial demand.

Metal not already marked for withdrawal dropped 9.7% to 260,275 tons, surpassing a previous low set in 2000, to hit a record in data going back to 1997. Stockpiles have slumped 63% so far this year, heading for a record annual decline, with robust demand and a slew of smelter curtailments pushing the market into a deepening deficit.

Yet, despite the shrinking inventories, the aluminum price barely reacted. The market’s focus has shifted dramatically in the past few weeks from worries about the persisting tight supply to concern about the state of the global economy and that Covid lockdowns will hit demand in top consumer China.

Aluminum futures traded 1.4% higher on Friday at $2,229 a ton, and have dropped about 9% this month.

