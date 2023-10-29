Alumni concerned over parents' involvement after triple shooting

After a triple shooting Friday at Carver Vocational Technical High School, alumni who live and work near the school said they are concerned over a cycle of parents leading their children down the wrong path. The shooting at Carver involved parents and students five minutes after the opening bell. City police said a 15-year-old boy's mother and father brought him to the school to assault someone, and that all three took part in the assault where the boy pistol-whipped the victim.

View comments