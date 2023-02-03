Alva man, 33, found guilty in 2020 drug-trafficking scheme; sentencing slated March 20

An Alva man became the first suspect found guilty in trial by an agency created by the State Attorney's Office in 2019.

Jerome Johnson, 33, was arrested Sept. 2, 2020, by the Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, known as NETFORCE.

A jury found Johnson guilty of criminal conspiracy trafficking 28 grams or more of heroin. It's the first NETFORCE case to go to trial, the State Attorney's Office said.

Three other co-defendants have pleaded guilty.

The jury returned the verdict Thursday evening following a two-day trial in Lee County.

Johnson was arrested in September 2020, in Operation Block Party, a long-term "NETFORCE" investigation into local drug trafficking organizations.

State Attorney Amira Fox created the task force in late 2019 to coordinate a circuit-wide approach and resources to dismantle organized crime, narcotics, racketeering and criminal enterprises in Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties.

Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies worked together.

Johnson, who goes by the street name “Ninja,” was caught on surveillance negotiating a drug deal and selling heroin.

Johnson's sentencing is slated March 20.

'Operation Block Party' arrests

Johnson is one of at least 16 arrested Sept, 2, 2020. Other defendants arrested in the NETFORCE investigation are awaiting trial.

James Williams III, 33, of Cape Coral, was arrested on a conspiracy to traffic cocaine and probation violation charges, was released Dec. 8, 2020. No bond information was available. He pleaded guilty Nov. 14, 2022, and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Genaro Rivera, 36, of North Fort Myers, remains in custody on four drug trafficking charges and one count of failure to appear. His bond is set at $450,000. He's next due in court Feb. 7 for a case management conference.

Rondre Thomas, 27, of Cape Coral, was charged with counts of heroin and cocaine trafficking. He was released Oct. 10, 2020, on a $80,000 bond. He's next due in court Tuesday for a case management conference.

Devarous Phillips, 36, of Fort Myers, was charged with heroin and fentanyl trafficking. He was released Oct. 9, 2020, on a $280,000 bond. He's next due in court Feb. 7 for a pretrial conference.

George Broughton, 47, of Fort Myers, was charged with cocaine trafficking; public order crimes; and probation violation. He was released April 2, 2022. No bond information was available. He's next due in court Tuesday for a pretrial conference.

Joe McCant III, 40, of Fort Myers, was charged with two conspiracy to traffic cocaine counts. He was released Nov. 25, 2020, on a $125,000 bond. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 9, 2022, and was sentenced to 10 years.

Anthony Esway, 42, of Fort Myers, was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl. He was released Sept. 19, 2020, on a $750,000 bond. He's next due in court Tuesday for a pretrial conference.

Christopher Salters, 43, of Lehigh Acres, remains in custody on three drug-related charges, two probation violation counts and one count of withholding support on a $1 million bond. He's next due in court Tuesday for a pretrial conference.

Barry White, 35, of Lehigh Acres, was charged with six drug-trafficking-related counts. He was released Oct. 11, 2020, on a $1.3 million bond. He's next due in court for a Tuesday pretrial conference, followed by a March 16 motions hearing.

Ronnie Tape, 64, of Cape Coral, was charged with 31 counts of cocaine trafficking. He was released Jan. 5, 2021, $300,000 bond. His last listed court date is a March 10, 2021, case management conference.

Lisa Esway, 43, of Fort Myers, was charged with fentanyl trafficking. Her bond was set at $250,000. She's next due in court Tuesday for a pretrial conference.

Kelle Hartman, 48, of Cape Coral, was charged with fentanyl trafficking. She was released Nov. 20, 2020, on a $400,000 bond. Her next court date is a Tuesday pretrial conference.

Terrance Moore, 25, of Fort Myers, was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and trafficking methamphetamine. His bond was set at $2 million. He's next due in court Tuesday for a pretrial conference.

Alethea Beyer, 48, of North Fort Myers, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. She was released Nov. 27, 2020, on a $30,000 bond. She pleaded guilty Oct. 24, 2022, and was sentenced to eight years.

