Alva man pleaded not guilty to shooting his father, putting him in freezer

An Alva man accused of shooting his father and putting his body in a freezer pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Jake Hemmert, 31, faces charges of second-degree murder of his father Brian Hemmert, 60, as well as credit card fraud and grand theft, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office in a Friday news release.

His public defender entered a written plea of not guilty for all felony counts, according to court records.

The investigation into Jake began Aug. 28 when his grandfather reported Brian missing, according to court records.

They went to Brian's home, and Jake arrived driving his father's vehicle, according to an arrest report. Jake told detectives his father was on a hunting trip in the western U.S. and that he had recently spoken to him on the phone. But Brian's phone pinged to the father-son's shared Alva home.

During the investigation, deputies learned Jake had an outstanding warrant for theft in Maricopa County, Arizona. Deputies arrested him.

His arrest: An Alva man shot his father, put him in a freezer, police say

A detective obtained a search warrant and found Brian's cell phone and credit card in a drawer in Jake's bedroom, the report states. Blood was also visible in the master bedroom bathroom.

As the investigation continued, a detective learned a large chest freezer was delivered to the home June 22. This coincided with a change in Brian's credit card usage and cellular activity, according to the report.

During a Sept. 7 search, the homicide unit team found the freezer duct-taped shut and running. They opened it, revealing a male body, which was later identified as Jake's father.

An autopsy revealed the victim had two gunshot wounds, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Lee County detectives arrested Jake Sept. 13, and he admitted to shooting his father in bed, saying it was a suicide request. He also confessed to cleaning up the scene, destroying the mattress and spending as much as $30,000 on his father's card.

His arraignment is Oct. 16 before Lee Circuit Judge Margaret Steinbeck.

Emma Behrmann is a breaking news reporter for The Naples Daily News and News-Press. You may contact her at emma.behrmann@naplesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Florida man accused of killing father, freezing body pleads not guilty