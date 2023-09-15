An Alva man shot his father, put him in a freezer, police say

An Alva man faces prison, accused of killing his father whose body deputies found in a freezer.

Jake Hemmert, 31, faces charges of second-degree murder of his father Brian Hemmert, 60, as well as credit card fraud and grand theft, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office in a Friday release.

Lee County detectives launched an investigation Aug. 28 when Brian's father, Paul, reported him missing.

They went to Brian's home, and Jake arrived driving his father's vehicle, according to an arrest report. Jake told detectives his father was on a hunting trip in the western U.S. and that he had recently spoken to him on the phone.

Jake allowed deputies to look through the house but declined to open a bedroom claiming that's where his father kept his guns. Deputies noted Jake was nervous. They pinged his father's phone, which showed Brian should be in the area of their shared Alva home.

During the investigation, deputies learned Jake had an outstanding warrant for theft in Maricopa County, Arizona. Deputies arrested him.

Deputies then contacted detectives to assist in the investigation. A detective obtained a search warrant and found Brian's cell phone and credit card in a drawer in Jake's bedroom, the report states.

Blood was visible in the bathroom of the master bedroom. The detective obtained another search warrant to further document the scene.

In a follow-up interview, Jake told investigators his father fled the country to fight human trafficking.

As the investigation continued, a detective learned a large chest freezer was delivered to the home June 22. This coincided with a change in Brian's credit card usage and cellular activity, according to the report.

People visited the father and son's shared home via a Facebook Marketplace posting for the sale of tools. They met with Jake, who sold tools belonging to his father.

Members of the Lee County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit responded to the home again Sept. 7.

During their search, they found a large chest freezer, which had been concealed beneath supplies. The freezer was running and duct taped closed, the report states.

They removed the tape, opened the freezer and revealed a male body. He was immediately pronounced dead.

The District 21 Medical Examiner's Office investigator responded to the scene, where the dead body was removed from the freezer and processed, the report states. The victim had two traumatic injuries and was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

The autopsy confirmed the injuries to be gunshot wounds, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Financial records obtained by detectives showed Jake had used his father's credit card daily since his disappearance around June 20. He spent around $23,000, according to the report. Jake's account had been deactivated by his bank due to being overdrawn.

Processing of the freezer revealed prints consistent with prints from Jake. Items found in the attic were tested and matched Brian's DNA.

Jake admitted to shooting his father in bed Sept. 13 and said it was a suicide request. He confessed to cleaning up the scene, destroying the mattress and spending as much as $30,000 on his father's card.

Jake is booked in the Lee County Jail. His next court date is Oct. 16.

Emma Behrmann is a breaking news reporter for Naples Daily News and the News-Press. You may reach her at emma.behrmann@naplesnews.com

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Alva man arrested for shooting his father, putting him in a freezer