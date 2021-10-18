Alvarado man accused in traffic deaths of Fort Worth man, pregnant woman, unborn child

An Alvarado man was in custody Monday in connection with the Saturday traffic deaths of a Fort Worth man , a pregnant woman and her unborn child on a Texas 360 service road near Mansfield, Arlington and Grand Prairie.

Arlington police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Adan Hermosillo Garcia, who fled the scene of the crash but was arrested a short time later by Mansfield police.

Alexius Mills, 28, of Euless, was killed in the crash. Doctors delivered her child, but the baby boy died from his injuries suffered in the wreck.

In addition, 28-year-old Justin Dike of Fort Worth died at the scene.

Garcia faces three charges of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of failure to stop and render aid – accident involving death, according to authorities.

The crash involving two cars and a sports utility vehicle occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of the Texas 360 service road just south of the Ragland Road exit.

Investigators believe one of the cars had a flat fire, causing the driver to pull over on the right side of the service road. Investigators believe that was Dike and he called Mills to bring him another tire. The second car arrived with Mills, she stopped directly behind the first car. Authorities did not know the relationship between Dike and Mills.

While the two cars were stopped, the SUV rear-ended the second car, causing a chain reaction crash. The driver of the SUV, later identified as Adan Hermosillo Garcia, left the scene on foot, but was arrested by Mansfield police a short time later.

Dike was trapped under the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene.

Mills, who was the driver of one of the cars, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Garcia was in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday in lieu of $180,000 bond.

The Mansfield Police Department is leading the investigation into the crash. The Arlington Police Department is leading the investigation into the DWI case and will file the criminal charges.