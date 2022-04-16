Alvarado police turn suspect over to animal control after chase. Because it was a pig

Police in Alvarado caught a suspect trying to evade law enforcement after an action-packed foot chase that ended in a Sonic Drive In parking lot.

The video shows an Alvarado officer chasing the suspect, hunched over trying to catch the runner, who was about 2 feet tall. Police said the chase ended in the parking lot and the suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested and remanded to animal control.

Because it was a pig. The suspect was a pig.

The Alvarado Police Department isn’t giving the arresting officer an easy time about it, either. They’re giving the officer a good ribbing (get it? ‘Cause pork ribs?) on social media, asking the community to share their best jokes to go with the silent, four-second video.

“Give us what you got! There are entirely too many jokes … so put your best in the comments section,” the department captioned the video.

Facebook users seem to have taken a liking to making bacon jokes.

“Call Sonic for your BLT TO GO,” one user commented.

“Sonic is really cutting costs with their new Wild Hog Burger. You catch you, we grill it,” another joked.

KTVT-TV (CBS 11) reported the pursuit (if only he was chasing a cow instead of a pig, we could call it a “high steaks” pursuit) started on U.S. Highway 67 and led police into the Sonic parking lot, where customers got an impromptu show with their dinner.

Police haven’t said who owns the pig.