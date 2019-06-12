Alvarez helps lift Astros past Brewers

Promising rookie Yordan Alvarez's two-run homer -- his second round-tripper in as many big league games -- capped a four-run fifth inning that blew open a close game and catapulted the host Houston Astros to a 10-8 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a two-game interleague series.

The Astros have won four of five. The Brewers had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Alvarez hit .343 with 23 homers and 71 RBIs at Triple-A Round Rock before earning a promotion on Sunday, when he hit a two-run homer against the Baltimore Orioles. On Tuesday, Alvarez struck out in his first two at-bats before going deep to cap a four-batter sequence in which the Astros scored four runs against Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (3-3) and reliever Matt Albers to take an 8-3 lead.

Yuli Gurriel had three hits and three RBIs for the Astros, including a two-run homer that gave Houston the lead for good in the third and an RBI single immediately before Alvarez's homer.

Mickey Brantley had two hits, including an RBI triple in the fifth that scored Alex Bregman, who opened the inning with a single. Tyler White opened the scoring for the Astros with a two-run homer in the second while Robinson Chirinos added a two-run shot in the seventh.

Brad Peacock (6-3) earned the win for the Astros after allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over 6 1/3 innings.

The Brewers nearly came back in the ninth when Yasmani Grandal hit a two-out, three-run homer off Chris Devenski. Grandal, who also had an RBI single in the first, finished 3-for-5 and tied a season-high with his four RBIs.

Christian Yelich hit his major league-leading 25th homer in the third and finished 3-for-5. Ben Gamel laced an RBI double in the fifth and Travis Shaw hit a solo homer in the seventh and drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth.

Peralta took the loss after allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven over four-plus innings.

