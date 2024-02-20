Alvarez murder: Judge approves motion to suppress statements suspect gave out of county

A judge sided with Jorge Guerrero-Torres, 35, of Punta Gorda, charged in the 2016 kidnapping, rape and murder of 9-year-old Diana Alvarez, of San Carlos Park, and has barred the use of statements given to law enforcement in his upcoming trial.

A judge sided with a Punta Gorda man charged in the 2016 kidnapping, rape and murder of 9-year-old Diana Alvarez, of San Carlos Park, and has barred the use of statements given to law enforcement in his upcoming trial.

Jorge Guerrero-Torres, 35, is charged with capital first-degree murder; kidnapping; and lewd and lascivious molestation. A Lee County grand jury indicted Guerrero-Torres on all three counts May 3, 2018.

Guerrero-Torres will likely face trial before Lee Circuit Judge Margaret Steinbeck in mid-March or April.

Steinbeck on Friday OK'd a motion filed Dec. 6, 2022, that sought to disqualify the use of written and oral statements he provided to law enforcement when he was being questioned about Alvarez's disappearance.

The motion bars statements Guerrero-Torres gave between his June 3, 2016 Okeechobee County arrest and his transfer to Lee County two days later.

At the time, detectives asked Guerrero-Torres where the "little girl" was, and if he had sex with her. Guerrero-Torres denied he was at the San Carlos home, touched Alvarez, hurt her or knew her whereabouts.

The audio and video-recorded statements were admitted into evidence during March 21 and March 22, 2023, hearings, court records show. The motion sought to bar four particular statements, but doesn't specify the content of the statements.

Guerrero-Torres has several pending motions in the case.

An 81-page motion filed by public defender Philadelphia Beard on Jan. 12 claims the the death penalty violates Guerrero-Torres' Fifth, Sixth, Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments.

According to the motion, Guerrero-Torres meets the criteria for intellectual disability because he displays "significant subaverage" intellectual functioning. His IQ score is isn't listed in the motion.

Court documents further say Guerrero-Torres suffers from "significant" deficits in adaptive functioning, including his conceptual, social and practical skills.

The motion includes evaluations done by Dr. Jacqueline Valdes, a clinical neuropsychologist in Hollywood, Florida.

Court documents say Guerrero-Torres never attended school, and despite his older sister Maria "Lucia" Guerrero-Torres attempting to teach him basic math and money management skills, those attempts weren't successful.

The motion further mentions executive functioning, self-direction and communication constraints, among others.

Steinbeck last year reserved ruling on a motion to suppress the cellphone search of Guerrero-Torres.

Guerrero-Torres wanted separate trials for each of the three charges. The state opposed that motion in February of last year.

Guerrero-Torres was already convicted on two federal child pornography counts connected to the girl.

After Alvarez disappeared in May 2016, authorities arrested Guerrero-Torres, questioning him for about three days in Okeechobee County. More than a year later, the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced Aug. 15, 2017, that Guerrero-Torres was charged with two felonies in the disappearance.

His cellphone was recovered after investigators narrowed their search to Daytona Beach using a geolocation device. There, they met with a witness, Steven Morehouse, who said he found the cellphone and charged it to locate the owner.

Guerrero-Torres was sentenced Aug. 14, 2017, to 40 years for having sexually-explicit images of the girl on his cellphone.

Alvarez's family last saw her on May 29, 2016, in their south Lee County home. While her body wasn't found until March 13, 2020, investigators believed Guerrero-Torres killed her.

Guerrero-Torres is next due in court March 5 for a pretrial conference.

