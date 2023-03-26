Alvin Bragg Rips House GOP Chairs After Additional Inquiries Into Trump Case

Alvin Bragg Rips House GOP Chairs After Additional Inquiries Into Trump Case
Ben Blanchet
·2 min read

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg slammed top House Republicans mere hours after the lawmakers’ efforts to double down with its inquires into former President Donald Trump’s hush money case.

Bragg, who slammed the GOP leaders’ “unprecedented inquiry” in a letter earlier this week, took on a second co-authored letter about the case from Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), James Comer (R-Ky.) and Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) – three officials who lead the House Judiciary, Oversight and Administration committees, respectively.

Bragg, in his response on Saturday, asserted that his office evaluates cases “based on facts, the law and the evidence.”

“It is not appropriate for Congress to interfere with pending local investigations,” Bragg wrote.

“This unprecedented inquiry by federal elected officials into an ongoing matter serves only to hinder, disrupt and undermine the legitimate work of our dedicated prosecutors.”

The response to the GOP trio, who wrote that they sought documents and testimony on the case, comes after they took issue with a possible indictment of Trump and claimed Bragg is “under political pressure from left-wing activists and former prosecutors in” his office.

“The potential criminal indictment of a former president ... implicates substantial federal interests, particularly in a jurisdiction where trial-level judges also are popularly elected,” the top House Republicans argued in a letter on Saturday.

They wrote later: “Your conclusory claim that our constitutional oversight responsibilities will interfere with law enforcement is misplaced and unconvincing.”

The lawmakers, in their letter, also teased that the Judiciary Committee could draft legislation to protect current – and former – presidents “from such improper state and local prosecutions.”

You can read the top House Republicans’ full letter here.

The DA’s office, aside from communication with the House GOP chairs, has acknowledged the possibility of intimidation and threats around the case in recent days.

The office reportedly received a letter containing white powder with a threatening note addressed to “Alvin” on Friday. The contents of the letter were later deemed to be non-hazardous in nature.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • Lawrence O’Donnell Tears Apart Jim Jordan And His Team Of 'Unprofessional Hacks'

    The MSNBC host said the Trump-supporting House Republican was "out of moves" against the Manhattan DA.

  • Did Anyone Other Than Donald Trump Say He Was Going to be Indicted?

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersThis week on The New Abnormal, was the scenario that Donald Trump’s arrest would happen as early as this week simply a delusion created by the former president?Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s general counsel made an important point in a letter of reply to Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH), who had earlier demanded documents and testimony relating to Bragg’s investigation into alleged hush-money payments Trump organi

  • Democrats, worried about job losses, push back on more Fed rate hikes

    Democrats are pushing back on the Fed’s decision to keep raising interest rates, warning that it could hurt the economy and lead to thousands of layoffs. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is warning fellow Senate Democrats that 2 million Americans would lose their jobs if the Fed is successful in reaching its goal of raising…

  • AL West Preview: Can Ohtani, Angels unseat the Astros?

    Once Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout for an epic finish to the World Baseball Classic, the former AL MVPs quickly returned to being teammates again for what could be their last chance together to lead the Los Angeles Angels to the playoffs. For the Athletics, this might be their last season in Oakland. A long postseason drought is over for the Seattle Mariners after their first playoff appearance since 2001 — and they feel like they can do it again.

  • Don't fall for this new round of iCloud support scam emails

    Victims of Apple's new phishing scam will receive false emails from iCloud support that will lead to an ask about personal information from hackers.

  • Did 'Transparent' Bachelor Tell All? Heavy-Handed Grey's? Was The Rookie Rude? Was NCIS Doc OOC? More Qs!

    We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Bachelor, NCIS, The Rookie, Bob Hearts Abishola and more! 1 | On The Way Home, how is no one wondering why Kat and Alice keep showing up with wet […]

  • The Definitive Guide to SpaceX’s Starship Megarocket

    SpaceX is on the cusp of launching its gigantic Starship megarocket now that a launch rehearsal and static fire test is complete. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Trump putting Texas GOP lawmakers in 'difficult positions' with Waco Rally

    The date falls as the city marks 30 years since a 51-day cult standoff with the federal government killed 86 people. The campaign denies the connection, instead citing the city's central location, but some find it "unconvincing."

  • Power outage affects over 350,000 residents across Ohio

    Over 100,000 residents in Ohio do not have power as a powerful storm moves across the Midwest bringing severe winds, thunderstorms, and snow.

  • See the Stars of 'Succession' in Their Earliest On-Screen Roles

    These costars caught their first breaks long before joining the Roy family business on HBO

  • DRDGOLD (DRD) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why

    DRDGOLD (DRD) could be a solid choice for shorter-term investors looking to capitalize on the recent price trend in fundamentally sound stocks. It is one of the many stocks that passed through our shorter-term trading strategy-based screen.

  • Wes Borland is selling off a huge gear haul, including the Mesa/Boogie head used on Three Dollar Bill, Y'all and a host of custom and prototype guitars

    The Limp Bizkit guitarist has announced an enormous gear sale – and you might be able to afford some of it

  • Germany reaches deal with EU on future use of combustion engines

    FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and Germany have reached a deal on the future use of combustion engines, officials said on Saturday, an issue that has been closely followed by the auto industry. The agreement will allow some combustion engines beyond 2035 and was quickly condemned by a prominent environmental group. Germany had wanted assurances that new combustion engine cars can be sold beyond the deadline if they run on e-fuels - a request supported by parts of Germany's powerful car industry.

  • IMF says risks to financial stability have increased, calls for vigilance

    BEIJING (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday that risks to financial stability have increased and called for continued vigilance although actions by advanced economies have calmed market stress. The IMF managing director reiterated her view that 2023 would be another challenging year, with global growth slowing to below 3% due to scarring from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and monetary tightening. Even with a better outlook for 2024, global growth will remain well below its historic average of 3.8% and the overall outlook remained weak, she said at the China Development Forum.

  • Germany, EU reach agreement in combustion engine row

    Germany and the European Union announced Saturday that they have reached an agreement in their dispute over the future of cars with combustion engines, allowing the registration of new vehicles with such engines even after 2035 provided they use climate-neutral fuel only. EU Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans tweeted that “we have found an agreement with Germany on the future use of e-fuels in cars.” German Transport Minister Volker Wissing tweeted that the way had been cleared for vehicles with internal combustion engines that only use climate-neutral fuels to be newly registered even after 2035.

  • Florida principal resigns after complaints over "pornographic" David sculpture

    Parents complained when sixth-grade students were shown photos of Michelangelo's "David" statue during an art history lesson.

  • Victoria Beckham’s Tassel Clutch Looked Like a Well-Groomed Maltese

    Just in time for National Puppy Day.

  • Asteroid as large as 300 feet wide due to pass between Earth and the moon Saturday afternoon

    Asteroid 2023 DZ2, which is estimated to be 210 feet in diameter, will be closer to Earth than the moon when it zooms past our planet on Saturday.

  • Singapore PM Lee Says World Can’t Afford US-China Conflict

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sounded the alarm over worsening relations between the US and China, particularly as China’s political and economic clout in the world grows.Most Read from BloombergGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeCredit Suisse Wouldn’t Have Lasted Another Day, Minister SaysDeSantis’s Bad Week Shows Beating Trump Will Be a Difficult TaskValley National, First Citizens Said to

  • 'John Wick' star Keanu Reeves says he once 'cut a gentleman's head open' on set

    Keanu Reeves revealed just how dangerous filming "John Wick" can be, admitting he once made a huge "mistake" on set. He also noted filming can be exhausting.