Alvin Bragg's staff urges Jim Jordan to stay at home in Ohio if he wants a look at high murder rates rather than trekking to NYC

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg; House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan Getty Images

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has charged Trump with falsifying business records.

House Judiciary chair Jim Jordan is holding a field hearing in New York to try and shame Bragg.

A Bragg aide said Jordan could more effectively crack down on crime by looking at murders in Ohio.

An aide to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said House Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan would better serve the public by investigating homicides in his own backyard than road tripping to New York City for a field hearing on violent crime.

Jordan, one of the many House Republicans outraged by Bragg's indictment of embattled former President Donald Trump, has decided to take the brewing fight to Bragg's home turf by interviewing unspecified witnesses at a just-announced hearing in Manhattan on April 17.

A Bragg spokesman called the pending congressional visit a political stunt, telling Bloomberg News that murders in New York City were three times lower than the murder rate in Columbus, Ohio.

"If Chairman Jordan truly cared about public safety, he could take a short drive to Columbus, Dayton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Akron, or Toledo, in his home state, instead of using taxpayer dollars to travel hundreds of miles of his way," the Bragg aide said.

Columbus, which has a population of approximately 1.7 million people, closed out 2022 with 140 murders, according to The Columbus Dispatch, or 8.2 murders per 100,000 citizens.

New York City, which has a population of roughly 18.9 million, closed out 2022 with 433 murders, the Wall Street Journal reported, for a murder rate of 2.3 murders per 100,000 citizens.

Read the original article on Business Insider