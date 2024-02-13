Alvirne girls basketball beats Dover
The Broncos beat the Green Wave, 51-44.
The Bronco Sport is versatile and well-suited for those setting out on outdoor adventures. It's much pricier than similarly sized rivals, however.
Per the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), 31,159 industrial robots were purchased by North American companies in 2023, down from 44,196. Certainly there are economic factors driving potential sales, going forward, including many industries’ stated hiring issues.
If it's time to gear up for your next adventure it's hard to beat these deals on Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 hiking shoes, also available with Gore-Tex
The stories you need to start your day: The Chiefs’ historic Super Bowl win, Beyoncé’s country album and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The biggest news stories this morning: The best mirrorless cameras, Who makes money when AI reads the internet for us? Instagram and Threads will no longer recommend political content.
Aston just took the wraps off its AMR24 Formula 1 race car for this 2024 season.
Super Bowl LVIII came down to overtime.
The Chiefs have won a third Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.
From celebrating with Travis Kelce on the field to hitting the after-party, the "Bad Blood" singer had a starry night at the big game and beyond.
BetMGM has received 'multiple' six-figure bets on the 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII.
With a lighter NHL schedule of late, it's time to really dig in and make free-agent moves on these skaters to lift up your fantasy hockey roster.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Scot Pollard, who won a championship with the Boston Celtics and was later a contestant on “Survivor,” was admitted to the ICU on Tuesday.
Gorgeous flowers that never wilt? Now that's a way to show your everlasting love.
Akai just released the MPC Key 37, a standalone workstation and groovebox that follows the larger Key 61. It costs $900 and is available to order right now.
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber just launched its car for the 2024 season named the C44 in green and black.
The fan-favorite gizmo lets you know when they're cooked just how you like 'em — get it while it's 45% off.
The list of World Car Awards has been whittled down to 10 finalists, but only one American brand — Ford — appears among the remaining nine carmakers for this year’s top award.
The millions of people who bet on the Super Bowl have stories to tell.
JuJu Watkins is 18 years old and just broke a 35-year-old USC scoring record.