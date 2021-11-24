Alvord man accused of shooting younger brother after argument about lifestyles
An Alvord man shot and seriously wounded his younger brother late Tuesday as the two argued over their lifestyles, the Wise County sheriff said Wednesday.
The 33-year-old victim was taken by helicopter ambulance to a Denton hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Authorities did not release his name.
Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin identified the suspect as Cody D. Watts, 37, of Alvord.
Watts faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with serious bodily injury, the sheriff said.
Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting call shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of County Road 1270 near Alvord.
The brothers were arguing over lifestyles in a yard of a home, Akin said on Wednesday. Akin did not provide any other details on the argument.
At some point, the younger brother brandished a revolver, the sheriff said, and the older brother went to a pickup truck and retrieved a handgun.
Watts is accused of shooting his younger brother.