Always expect some disgusting thing from Russia – Air Force spokesman on possible attacks on 2nd full-scale invasion anniversary

There may be no large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine on 24 February, the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but Ukrainian defenders are ready to repel such an attack.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 23 February

Details: A journalist asked whether there were any preparations for extraordinary or unprecedented strikes on the eve of the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ihnat replied that large-scale attacks may not occur, but they cannot be ruled out.

Quote: "We should always expect something disgusting from Russia because it is a country that is trying to destroy us physically as a country. There may or may not be some kind of timing for attacks. Everyone has to be on their guard every day.

I just want to remind everyone once again how it was last year: it was the first anniversary, everyone was waiting for both 23 February, when their army celebrates the Soviet Day of the Defender of the Fatherland, and 24 February, when the first anniversary [of the full-scale invasion] was. There was no attack on either the 23rd or 24th. The large-scale attack took place on 9 March, so the next large-scale attack was delayed until then.

So everyone should be on alert. Air defence is always on duty, the Air Force is also on duty, and the Defence Forces are ready to repel an enemy air attack."

Background:

On the night of 24 February 2022, after eight years of hybrid warfare, Russia launched its full-scale armed invasion of Ukraine. The war, which Russia calls a "special military operation", has been going on for two years.

It is assumed that Russia may launch massive strikes on important or symbolic dates. However, such concerns do not always come true.

