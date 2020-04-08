Always Physician-Led, Conviva's Dynamic Puts Doctors In Charge During The Coronavirus Pandemic While Providing Patients With A Sense Of Calm

MIAMI, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conviva Care Centers is a physician-led care delivery organization that has leveraged six different healthcare companies to provide a unified patient-centric approach to senior care. The coronavirus pandemic brings to the forefront the value of its medical teams' expertise at numerous centers throughout Florida and Texas.

"We are continually working with healthcare experts in the field, medical societies, and agencies. As a physician-led organization, Conviva is focused on leading the charge in the fight against COVID-19. Minimizing the risk of infection is a priority," said Steven Lee, M.D., president of the Conviva Physician Group. "Now is a time for a call to action when all healthcare providers need to step up. Our clinicians and doctors are prepared to meet the challenges of any health emergency or crisis."

The doctors of Conviva Physician Group are at the frontline of a pandemic of enormous proportions. Conviva will be offering telemedicine visits as an option for patients so that they may visit our clinicians from the comfort and safety of their own homes. A telemedicine visit with their Conviva provider can be set up by calling their center to schedule. If a patient must see a provider, they may call their center to schedule an appointment. "As clinicians and physicians, we play a critical role as healthcare providers, but we're also a great resource for information that is timely, accurate, and evidence-based," said Dr. Lee. "We understand patient concerns and realize there is a lot of anxiety, so we are here to help in any way possible."

Being at the forefront of senior patient care requires team members, doctors, and nurses to take every precaution, including the use of personal protective equipment such as gloves, gowns, masks, and face shields. "We must remain healthy in order to help our patients stay healthy," remarked Dr. Lee. "The public relies on us, and we're doing everything in our power to safeguard our staff while we are caring for our senior patients."

Symptoms of COVID-19 include coughing, a fever, and trouble breathing. Patients experiencing difficulty should call their Conviva primary care physician for an assessment, and all patients with or without symptoms should stay home and take precautionary measures such as social distancing and self-quarantine.

Being informed about coronavirus symptoms, potential contact, and limiting exposure is the best way to stay safe. "Patients can take advantage of telemedicine services provided by Conviva and know that our centers are taking every possible measure to combat this wide-spreading virus," commented Dr. Lee. "It's a very fluid situation that changes minute by minute and day by day, but we want the public to know that our teams of physicians, nurses, and support staff is providing the best possible response."

ABOUT STEVE LEE, M.D.

Dr. Lee is a board-certified family medicine practitioner who has been driving clinical practices in a value-based care model in Florida for more than 30 years. He is a graduate of Fordham University and earned his M.D. from Universidad del Noreste, Tampico, Mexico. Prior to becoming managing partner at Conviva, Dr. Lee served as market vice president for the Humana Florida Care Delivery Organization, regional medical director for Humana Southeast Region, market vice president and senior medical director for Metcare, and market vice president and regional medical director for Senior Products Humana North Central Florida.