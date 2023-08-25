'It’s always been a pretty good bar.' Iconic bar and restaurant changes hands

CANANDAIGUA, NY – As your eyes squint to adjust to the dimly lit barroom, it could be 1981 again and you’ve stopped in for a beer after watching the new hit movie, “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Then again, it could be a Friday night in the 1990s or 2000s. Heck, it may have been last Friday night.

No clues are necessary because you know where you are. Anyone who has ever visited a bar in Canandaigua has been here before. The street sign on the wall that reads Niagara Street marks the spot better than Google Maps ever could.

Here is the Niagara Restaurant, and for 42 years this one-stop shop for old friends to meet and reacquaint, hang out for drinks after work and end the night, laugh and cry, and share great times and great memories has been owned by Frank Pontera, only the third owner in more than 80 years.

Pontera, who will be 69 on Aug. 25, is selling the Niagara Street business to one of his workers, Joe Krossber. Friends and family gathered last Friday for his last happy hour as owner – a last call to his ownership, if you will.

Frank Pontera is selling the Niagara Restaurant, a Canandaigua mainstay that he's run for 42 years.

The everyday grind of running a bar and restaurant is not easy, Pontera said.

“To be here 42 years takes a lot of out of you,” Pontera said. “They say when you know it’s time, it’s time.”

And it's time, but this is not a sad day by any means.

The barroom din is created by loud conversation and laughter. Most everyone inside said they will miss Pontera – it’s hard not to miss the guy who was there when they first stepped inside as a teenager when the drinking age was 18 and are now deciphering 401ks for clues on retirement options for themselves.

The Niagara is a warm, inviting place to be, said Ed Mulhern, of Canandaigua.

“It sounds kind of corny, but people know who you are, you know them, and strangers come in the door and they’re welcomed,” Mulhern said.

A good reason for that is Pontera and the kind of place he’s run for four decades. His wife, Debra Pontera, said the Niagara is an iconic bar where many people who grew up in Canandaigua went for last call or after a high school football game or for happy hour, and it’s the kind of place where their kids now go.

“He’s just done a great job, unbelievable, a great citizen and good to the community,” Mulhern said.

The start of an era at the Niagara Restaurant

The Niagara has been a familiar sight on Niagara Street in Canandaigua for more than 80 years.

Frank Pontera was out running one night.

After graduating from Syracuse University, the former Canandaigua Academy star quarterback had no idea what he wanted to do, except to finish the run and go from there.

The bar owner who saw him running asked Pontera, who had been delivering beer for a local distributor, a question that would go on to shape the next four decades of his life.

“He said, ‘Hey Frank, how’d you like to start bartending for me? I know you're familiar with everybody in town. I think you’d be a good fit,’” Pontera recalled. “I said I’d give it a try – I'm willing to try anything. When do I start?

“He said, ‘How about when you get done running?’” Pontera laughed. “True story.”

The stories come easy at the end of a long career, although Pontera said at this point, there are so many of them that it’s hard to offer the best one, two, or 333 after 42 years of owning Canandaigua’s favorite neighborhood hangout.

“A lot of different stuff went on, a lot of good times,” Pontera said. “It’s always been a pretty good bar.”

Take this job and love it

Five years after that run – and five years of bartending at another Canandaigua mainstay, Gleason’s -- Pontera purchased the Niagara.

It’s no overstatement to say the Niagara having a new owner is akin to a changing of the guard. After 80 or so years and only three owners, that’s big news for what longtime friend and customer Matt Church calls a “quaint, hometown bar.”

Pontera took on the Niagara from Nick Delforte, who with his wife Bernice doing the cooking ran it for 20 or so years after he took it on from the Polimeni family, who owned it for just over 20 years.

The opportunity proved a good fit for Pontera.

“I love people and I loved doing it,” Pontera said. “But if I was going to do it, I was going to buy a place of my own.”

How’s this for a first day of work?

Pontera, who was used to working two or three jobs at the same time, worked two straight 18-hour days because the two bartenders he had hired could not start yet.

“I knew what I was getting into,” Pontera said. “I just continued to work 80 hours a week for my own business instead of somebody else. It seems exaggerated but it’s not.”

Along with the long hours and challenges came the fringe benefits.

Sure, he may have taken what, maybe 10 vacations since he started. And if he took more than a handful of days off in any of the 42 years there, he clearly doesn’t remember them.

A hands-on owner if ever there was one, Pontera had a lot of friends when he got into the business – and he counts many, many more now as he’s leaving it.

“I just tried to be really nice to people so they wanted to come back,” Pontera said. “I was here every day of my life and if people didn’t like me, it wouldn’t have lasted very long.”

The Niagara is a great gathering place and always has been because of Pontera’s hospitality, according to the “Mayor” Pete Kennedy, a Canandaigua native and former longtime Rochester radio personality. Kennedy is sad but happy for a man that if there were a sports bar hall of fame, he would be in it. Pontera made that many people happy.

“He knew all the characters. Everybody knows Frank, too,” Kennedy said. “He’s just part of Canandaigua history.”

Game days at the Niagara

The Niagara may have been new when opened, but it’s been an old school kind of place for years.

Come with cash, or an ATM card, because there’s never been a credit card reader here, and eight beer taps are more than enough to keep the Niagara business humming.

“The old adage, if it’s not broke, don’t try and fix it,” Pontera said. “It never broke.”

When you do come into the Niagara, you’ll see Pontera’s Syracuse football helmet, as well as that of another former Canandaigua Academy and Syracuse quarterback, Billy Scharr. Yes, Canandaigua grad Scott Greene, who went onto play at Michigan State University and in the NFL, is lionized here, too.

People come to the Buffalo Bills on Sundays (or Monday nights). They watch Syracuse and Notre Dame on college game days religiously. The last time Syracuse played Notre Dame?

“You couldn’t move in here for that one,” Pontera said. “I ended up cooking 140 hot dogs. It was a really good time.”

The Canandaigua neighborhood hangout

Friends and family of longtime Niagara Restaurant owner Frank Pontera gather for happy hour in his honor.

They also come for other reasons besides sports. They come to see old friends and make new ones.

The Niagara is the “unofficial official” place where Canandaigua Mayor Bob Palumbo and his wife Kit met as a couple (their families knew each other beforehand). Palumbo had started coming before Pontera took over and he kept coming.

“We had a lot of good times there. When Frank took over, it was pretty much the same thing,” Palumbo said. “You know when you go in you know everybody there. It’s an institution. A lot of history -- we had some great times and great stories.”

Kelly Gelinas, who has been coming here since 1978, said the place naturally is very nostalgic. She and her friends stopped in to pay their respects to Pontera, but that quickly turned into a class reunion, she laughed.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Gelinas said.

Every bar owner in the world says their place is like the bar on TV where everybody knows your name, except here it’s true.

“There is a ‘Cheers’ in Canandaigua; it’s the Niagara,” Pontera said. “Everybody definitely knows your name. The good thing is, if they didn’t know your name you didn’t feel out of place."

For his first 15 years, the Niagara also was known as the last call bar. It might have held 10 or 12 people between 10 and 10:30 at night, but by 11, there’d be 110 people here.

“That’s no exaggeration,” Pontera said. “No bar in town had a patron at 12 o’clock because they were all in here.”

Sure, the Niagara had challenges over the years. What bar doesn’t?

Everyone from Canandaigua knew where they could get in trouble and where they couldn’t get in trouble and they knew they couldn’t get in trouble at the Niagara, Pontera said.

"You arrange for everyone to meet at the Niagara at the end of the night,” said Debra Pontera.

Except for the dark days when you couldn’t.

Pandemic woes hit the Niagara

The pandemic took the steam out of a lot of bar and restaurant owners, and Pontera was no exception.

Three months in as mayor, and 40 some years after he started coming, Palumbo remembers having lunch at the Niagara just before everything closed down.

“I remember saying, that’s never going to happen,” Palumbo said. “Then two days later, everything shut down. It’s like one of those things, where were you when Kennedy got shot?”

For as many good memories there are, a few bad ones make those good memories even better.

The pandemic was really, really tough, Pontera acknowledged, perhaps making his decision to leave easier.

Fortunately, his staff remained loyal to him and to the Niagara throughout as did all the regulars he’s made friends with over the years.

And it’s another reason why retirement is a happy occasion.

Moving on from the Niagara

With a grandchild now, the Ponteras have new duties to attend to, and he may play golf a bit more often and travel.

“I think he deserves to have some time off and enjoy life, not that he doesn’t enjoy life,” Debra Pontera said. “But it’s also going to be hard for him.”

Pontera may be leaving the business, but he’s holding on just a bit -- they do have a bar in the house.

“I don’t have to leave the house for a party,” Pontera said.

As for everything else in the future, well, he is one of those guys who goes day to day.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do tomorrow,” Pontera said. “I’m thinking about the next day and she’s thinking about the next year. We’re a good yin-and-yang team.”

Even on this, his last night as owner, Pontera is working the crowd, accepting congratulations and no doubt sharing stories of the good old days. Friends and family are all here for him.

His whole life seems to have been dedicated to this bar, so this is a great opportunity to show him what life is like on the other side of the bar.

“It’s time for him to be waited on and enjoy life,” Gelinas said.

Pontera will be missed, but he is ready to leave and is going out on his own terms, Mulhern said.

"I don’t know if there’s anything sad about it,” Mulhern said.

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: Niagara Restaurant in Canandaigua NY has been sold