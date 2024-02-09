'Always be a princess': Miss Gainesville 2024 honors loved one through win

Halle Burton’s grandfather told her to "always be a princess," so this year she did just that.Burton, a 20-year-old junior at the University of Florida, was crowned Miss Gainesville 2024 at the Miss Gainesville Scholarship Competition on Jan. 27.

Halle Burton, Miss Gainesville 2024, celebrates her victory on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

She grew up in the Gainesville area and fell in love with the Miss Gainesville Organization during her time as a Sunshine Little Sister (formerly called Sunshine Little Princesses) at 6 years old where she was mentored by Miss Gainesville. After her experience as Miss Gainesville’s apprentice Burton knew she wanted to one day be that role model she looked up to.

Although Burton spent her middle school years in Utah and her high school years in Texas, she has always called Gainesville home and knew she wanted to come back to study at her dream school: the University of Florida (UF).

“I really was almost, like, afraid of people. I had severe social anxiety,” she said. “I met a lot of friendly people who taught me that anyone can be approachable and that everyone is human.”

She competed for the title last year at the Miss Gainesville Scholarship Competition when she moved back to the area and was selected runner up.

After being selected runner up for Gainesville, Burton competed in Miss Jacksonville & Miss River City Competition last year and was crowned Miss River City. She knew she wanted to represent her hometown of Gainesville one day, though, and spent the past year preparing even harder for the next chance to be crowned winner.

Halle Burton, Miss Gainesville 2024, shows off her baton twirling talent during the Miss Gainesville competition on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Despite a slip up, she won the Overall Talent award.

“I'm really fortunate that not only did I get to accomplish a 14-year dream, but I now get to serve the city that I grew up in, that my grandmas’ a part of, and really highlight the unique culture of Gainesville,” she said. “Every city is different, but I'm very fortunate to have the opportunity to represent this city.”

Her grandmother has locally owned and operated a title insurance company in Gainesville for 30 years. The win also allowed Burton to honor her grandfather who passed away from pancreatic cancer when she was 6 years old.

“He wrote me a letter before he passed away and one of the biggest takeaways from it is: ‘Always be a princess, listen to your parents, be a leader, be a servant in the community,’ and I honestly was never really comfortable in sharing that story,” Burton said. “Now I love sharing that story, because I think so much of this journey that I've always wanted to partake in is that little tidbit, ‘always be a princess,’ and now I get to be that princess and be that role model… He saw that potential so many years ago that I didn't really see in myself until recently.”

Community Involvement

The pageant’s website says Burton was vice president of philanthropy on the Alpha Chi Omega executive board and is now serving a second term as vice president of membership programming. During her time as VP of philanthropy she raised $13,750 for Peaceful Paths, a domestic violence center in Alachua County. She is also a public relations intern at UF’s Office of Strategic Communications.

Burton is passionate about community service — something instilled in her by her family — and grew up volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House and Caleb’s Pitch, a Gainesville-based nonprofit that hosts syringe art activities at UF Health Shands Hospital. She and her family are also involved with Jacob’s Touch Foundation, named after Burton’s first friend Jacob, who was diagnosed with autism when they were 3 years old. It is based in Tampa and provides assistance to families and organizations supporting children with autism.

“We've been involved with different Gainesville organizations since I was little but living in so many different places, I saw the different needs and wants of the communities,” said Burton. “It was really cool to see how each community is not only unique, but it also requires different help. And so, I think that's a really cool component of living so many different places, is not only meeting people but also seeing how different every culture and how different every state and city is.”

Burton is a student senator and was recently named co-chair of the student Senate’s mental health ad-hoc committee. She created the “Serve Our State” initiative seven years ago to promote youth volunteerism and, after losing a friend to suicide in her junior year of high school, Burton advocates for the mental health benefits of community service.

During the COVID-19 pandemic Burton noticed many school and public libraries shutting down and began a project called “Bookin’ It,” which hosts free book fairs for Title I elementary schools. Along with hosting book drives at a local Texas middle school, high school and YMCA, Burton hosted a free book fair for a local Texas elementary school. She has since donated 2,250 books to Title I elementary schools in Texas and Utah.

Burton said she is excited to use her position as Miss Gainesville to bring her project, and free books, to the Alachua County area. She has received more donations and will be donating books in Florida later this month.

The future

Burton is studying public relations with an outside concentration in political science at UF.

A lover of football, she hopes to implement her degree to work in the male-dominated sports industry — more specifically, some sector of the National Football League (NFL). A communications job that focuses on philanthropy work would be ideal, she said.

Burton was awarded a $1,000 scholarship for winning Miss Gainesville and will represent Gainesville in the Miss Florida competition in June.

