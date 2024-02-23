'Always has a smile on her face': Nina Dorger of Heritage Christian School is Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Student of the Week

Nina Dorger, a 10th-grade student at Heritage Christian School in Brookfield, Wisconsin, was voted the Milwaukee Student of the Week for Feb. 23, 2024.

A sophomore at Heritage Christian School, Nina Dorger "always has a smile on her face."

That's according to Jason Bowling, a science teacher who nominated her for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Student of the Week. Dorger received 674 votes, or 52% percent of the total 1,307 votes, making her the top student for Feb. 23, 2024.

Each week, high schools in the Milwaukee area nominate high schoolers who they think should be recognized for their unique talents, accomplishments and traits. The Journal Sentinel asks the public to vote on a shortlist of finalists each week via an online poll, then announces winners on Fridays.

"Nina always has a smile on her face and brings positivity to our school," Bowling wrote about Dorger.

"She pushes herself academically, with a full course load of honors classes and still maintains over a 4.0 GPA. She is inquisitive in her classes, showing true curiosity for learning beyond just the grades. She is a great example of hard work while balancing her personal life at the same time," Bowling wrote in nominating her.

About Student of the Week

This is a weekly contest. Polls will open Mondays and close Thursdays. Students from public and private high schools in the Milwaukee area are eligible to participate.

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to contact studentoftheweek@jsonline.com.

