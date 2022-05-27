'Always smiles and sunshine:' Family mourns Navy sailor killed in Wisconsin shooting

Navy sailor Phoenix Castanon, 19, and his fiancee Ash Rodriguez.

Phoenix Castanon, a Navy sailor originally from a town in Apache County, Arizona, wanted a country-themed wedding in April 2024 because he hated cold weather.

His fiancée, Ash Rodriguez, remembers the day he told her she was "the one." She was a little bit in her head that day as they drove around town — something he noticed right away.

So, he pulled the car over and told her that she was the one he wanted to be with.

“It kind of just went from there,” Rodriguez told The Arizona Republic.

The couple met on Tinder in September 2021 and had spent every waking moment since together, Rodriguez said. They had planned on settling down in Illinois or Wisconsin, but had not had a chance to discuss it further.

Castanon was shot and killed early on the morning of May 8 in West Allis, Wisconsin. He was believed to be around women he knew at the time of shooting.

'Goofy, kind and selfless'

One of Rodriguez's favorite memories of Castanon was the first time he met her 3-year-old daughter.

“She liked him from the moment she saw him. She had her days where she couldn't stand him, but she loved him,” Rodriguez said of her daughter.

Once you really got to know him, he was the kindest person ever, Rodriguez said.

“I used to call him a big teddy bear because he would put on this front of Mr. Big and Bad but he was actually goofy, kind and selfless. He was always there to help, whether he knew you or not. If he felt the need to step in, he would,” Rodriguez said.

They had planned on spending forever with each other, but Rodriguez said she is happy she got to be with him for as long as she did.

Castanon’s demeanor was “always smiles and sunshine" — even on his darkest days.

“He didn't want people to cry or be sad. He wanted people to make jokes, to laugh and to remember him for who he was,” Rodriguez said.

Castanon grew up in Eagar, Arizona. Castanon was close to graduating from Navy technical school, U.S. Navy spokesperson Matthew Mogle told The Republic. His career as an assessment sailor began in November 2020, Mogle said.

Story continues

What police say happened

On May 8, West Allis police received several 911 calls about a man shot in the area of 84th Street and Becher Street around 2:41 a.m., according to a statement shared on the police department's Facebook account.

Castanon was found by officers in the road with a gunshot wound. He was given medical attention, but he died on scene, West Allis police said.

Preliminary information collected by officers indicated that Castanon was with some women he knew. One of the women was walking along 84th Street when she was approached by an unknown man driving a vehicle, police said.

The man spoke to the woman, scaring her. She then ran to Castanon’s car.

Castanon exited the car and approached the man. The two spoke before the man fired his gun at Castanon, police said.

Police continue to investigate and search for the suspect, who was described as a Black man with short dreadlocks between 5 foot, 7 inches and 5 foot, 11 inches, police said.

West Allis police released surveillance photos of a dark-colored SUV believed to be involved in the death Navy sailor Phoenix Castanon.

On May 12, police provided surveillance photographs of a dark-colored SUV believed to be involved in the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle and its owner to contact the West Allis Police Department. Any information regarding the vehicle is directed to provide the information to the WAPD Crime Analyst at 414-302-8075 or njohnson@westalliswi.gov.

Reach breaking news reporter Amaris Encinas at amaris.encinas@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @amarisencinas.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Navy sailor from Arizona killed in Wisconsin shooting