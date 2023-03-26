"I Always Swore It Was Something I Would Never Do": People Are Getting Very Honest About Things They Never Thought They Would Do As Adults, But Ended Up Doing Anyway

Total Film

Here is a collection of more than a dozen of the best movies based on true stories. Outmatched by the big market teams when it comes to being able to attract and pay high-profile players, Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), and his assistant Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), come up with a revolutionary system that looks at players not because of their names or previous accomplishments, but instead by their potential (and situational hitting). Based on the true story of the 2002 Oakland A’s, a team that won 20 consecutive games and punched a ticket to the postseason, Bennett Miller’s Moneyball shows what can happen when you leave conventional wisdom on the bench.