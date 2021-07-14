‘I have always tried to act with integrity’: Ken Starr speaks out after book accuses him of helping Jeffrey Epstein

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eric Garcia
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(AP)
(AP)

Ken Starr, the independent counsel who relentlessly pursued former president Bill Clinton for his affair with Monica Lewinsky, said he would not comment on previous counsel he and his law firm gave in regard to his work for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“It’s not appropriate to discuss any counsel I or my law firm provided to a client,” Mr Starr said in an emailed statement to The Independent. “I have always tried to act with integrity and to be guided by the great principles of the American legal system.”

A new book reports that Mr Starr, a former US Solicitor General whose investigations of Mr Clinton led to the latter’s impeachment, engaged in a “scorched earth” campaign on behalf of disgraced financier Epstein, according to The Guardian.

Miami Herald reporter Julie K Brown, who reported on Epstein’s victims, writes in her new book Perversion of Justice that Mr Starr was a “fixer” who “used his political connections in the White House to get the Justice Department to review Epstein’s case.”

The book says Mr Starr and Epstein’s then-criminal defence lawyer Jay Lefkowitz sent emails “campaigning to pressure the Justice Department to drop the case,” with Mr Starr at “center stage” because of his connections to George W Bush’s administration.

Ms Brown reports that Mr Starr wrote an eight-page letter to Mark Filip, who was newly confirmed as deputy attorney general at the time and a former partner at Mr Starr’s firm Kirkland & Ellis. Ms Brown reports that Mr Starr wrote a memo similar to the Starr Report that triggered Mr Clinton’s impeachment, that accused prosecutors of trying to broker a plea deal that could benefit friends.

The book also alleges that Epstein’s legal team accused Marie Villafaña, the lead prosecutor on the case, of distorting negotiations to benefit a friend of her boyfriend, which she denied. Ms Brown reports that an unnamed prosecutor said Mr Starr was central to the legal campaign and that “it was a scorched-earth defense like I had never seen before. Marie broke her back trying to do the right thing, but someone was always telling her to back off.”

The prosecutor added that someone in Washington was “calling the shots on the case” and that even though Ms Villafaña warned that Epstein was probably still abusing underaged girls, the prosecutor said “it was clear that she had to find a way to strike a deal because a decision had already been made not to prosecute Epstein.”

Ultimately, after a secret deal, Epstein was sentenced to only 13 months in jail after being convicted of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute, and was allowed to work out of an office 12 hours a day. Ms Brown’s reporting for the Miami Herald is credited with revealing the details of the “non-prosecution agreement.”

Epstein was found dead his New York cell in 2019 after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

The Independent has contacted Jay Lefkowitz and Marie Villafaña for comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Father Used Duct Tape To Restrain Sex Offender He Found Inside Daughter’s Bedroom

    A California father caught a convicted sex offender in his child’s bedroom last week then tackled and restrained him with duct tape until authorities arrived, according to police. Daniel Diaz, 39, is facing child endangerment, peeping, and prowling charges after he broke into a family’s home in Stanislaus County. Authorities said a California homeowner spotted Diaz prowling outside his home around 5 a.m. on July 6. Shortly thereafter, Diaz allegedly forced himself inside the home and the bedroom

  • Police used sonic blast to end 'Rise of Moors' standoff

    More than a week after a tense standoff on Interstate 95, officials released more information about how the incident with a group called Rise of the Moors was resolved peacefully. SWAT teams used a sonic device called a Long Range Acoustic Device to disable the defendants to end the Wakefield standoff.

  • Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

    A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

  • ‘Am I going home?’: Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy asks to be released without bail

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and hurling racial slurs at his Korean American family in Las Vegas reportedly asked to be released from jail without bail. Questioned: In a hearing on Tuesday, a prosecutor raised questions about the "mental competency" of Shelly Ann Hill, according to AP News. The judge said it will be up to Hill’s public defenders to seek a competency evaluation.

  • Weapons Cache Found By Housekeeper At Hotel Overlooking Coors Field During MLB All-Star Week

    A Denver maid found a stash of multiple guns and ammunition in a hotel room near the site of the upcoming MLB All-Star game Four people were arrested after a housekeeper found more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, body armor, and 16 firearms at Maven Hotel near Coors Field, according to Denver police. The upscale hotel is footsteps from the pro baseball stadium, which is hosting the Midsummer Classic this week. Initially, police, who feared the bust was connected to a possible mass shooting at C

  • Judge Who Pimped His 12-Year-Old Daughter Kicked Off the Bench

    DAMIEN MEYERThe 55-year-old former head of the family court in Dijon, France, has been kicked out for attempting to offer his 12-year-old daughter as a sex toy on a “libertine” dating site. The father, referred to in French media reports as Olivier B., was vice-president of the Dijon judicial court where he ran the family affairs division. He was a magistrate judge, which means he heard less complex cases than full judgesOlivier B was arrested last June for “aggravated corruption of minors” for

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • 3 arrested after Philadelphia teen is kidnapped, beaten

    The 17-year-old was rescued after police and a SWAT team surrounded a northeast Philadelphia home, NBC Philadelphia reported.

  • Royal Caribbean is not responsible for the death of toddler Chloe Wiegand, judge rules

    A judge threw out the family's lawsuit against the cruise line, arguing the toddler's grandfather should have known he was holding the girl in an open window.

  • Retailers are bedeviled by rampant shoplifting. City leaders say otherwise.

    The city has been gripped by a perception of lawlessness after a string of videos featured people openly shoplifting, seemingly without repercussion.

  • 2 Men Accused Of Drugging And Raping Woman On Spring Break Face Possible Homicide Charges

    Two college roommates could be facing homicide charges after allegedly drugging and raping a woman on spring break in Miami. The Miami-Date State’s Attorney’s Office has announced that they’re considering adding homicide charges to Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, for the death of Christine Englehardt earlier this year, according to the Miami Herald. Englehardt, 24, of Richboro, Pennsylvania, traveled to Miami alone for a spring break holiday. On March 18, Miami Beach police say that C

  • After avoiding capture for months, a couple arrested in killing of NC woman

    They were living under aliases and in a new home. Here’s how they were arrested.

  • 'Marrying Millions' TV star pleads not guilty to raping teen

    Developer and reality TV personality William Hutchinson pleaded not guilty Tuesday to raping an unconscious 16-year-old girl at his Southern California vacation home. The 63-year-old, who is free on $100,000 bail, declined to comment after the hearing in Orange County Superior Court, telling reporters: “Have a nice day, no thank you" as he got into a car, the Orange County Register reported. Hutchinson is known for his two seasons on the Lifetime series “Marrying Millions,” which followed his romance with 23-year-old fiancee, Brianna Ramirez.

  • How a 19-Year-Old Got Charged with a Hate Crime for Teasing a Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyLauren Gibson was in a caravan of friends heading from their camping spot in Panguitch, Utah, back to California last week when one of the cars was pulled over for speeding. The stop took place near a gas station in the small town of less than 2,000 people.Before the day was over, the 19-year-old was on her way to facing hate-crime charges in what critics describe as one of the more absurd examples yet of aggrieved cops unduly likening themselv

  • 3 men arrested in fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Utah

    Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet inside her Utah home, authorities said. The girl died at Heber Valley Hospital on Friday night, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said. Christopher O’Connell, 34, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of manslaughter and is facing other drugs and weapons charges.

  • Pamela Hupp, Who Is Serving Life For Killing A Disabled Man, Now Charged In Best Friend's Killing

    A Missouri woman serving a life sentence for killing a disabled man in 2016 was charged Monday with killing her friend years earlier. Lincoln County prosecutors charged 62-year-old Pamela Hupp with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2011 slaying of Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria. Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood said Hupp convinced Faria to switch a $150,000 life insurance policy to Hupp’s name days before staging her stabbing death to make it look like her husband did it

  • Fox News Personality Reminds 'Fearmongering' Ingraham What She Once Said About Vaccines

    Jonah Goldberg compared Laura Ingraham's current vaccination skepticism with her Operation Warp Speed cheerleading when Donald Trump was president.

  • Krispy Kreme’s Birthday Means a $1 BirthYAY Dozen, Featuring a Special Sprinkle Donut

    Birthday donuts > birthday cake. 🎉

  • Ken Starr helped Jeffrey Epstein with ‘scorched-earth’ campaign, book claims

    Book by Miami Herald journalist details extraordinary efforts by special prosecutor who hounded Bill Clinton to aid sex trafficker Ken Starr was a ‘fixer’ who ‘used his political connections in the White House to get the Justice Department to review Epstein’s case’, according to Perversion of Justice. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Ken Starr, the lawyer who hounded Bill Clinton over his affair with Monica Lewinsky, waged a “scorched-earth” legal campaign to persuade federal prosecutors to drop a s