Always wanted to be on the school board? Here’s what you need to fill open Wake seat.

Southeast Raleigh will see its third new school board member since 2021 as the Wake County school system begins the process again to fill the District 4 seat.

The seat, which represents much of Southeast Raleigh, became open last week when school board vice chair Tara Waters resigned to accept a seat on the Wake County Board of Commissioners. The school board approved a timeline on Tuesday to name a replacement for Waters on Feb. 13.

The new board member will finish Waters’ term, which expires in November. The new board member could then run for the seat that will be on the November ballot.

Turnover in District 4

After decades with little turnover, the District 4 seat has seen major upheaval in recent years.

Keith Sutton resigned after 12 years on the board on Dec. 31, 2021 to become superintendent of Warren County Schools.

The board initially appointed Craston Artis in January 2022 to fill the seat. But Artis withdrew from the position after questions were raised about whether he misrepresented that he lived in District 4.

New safeguards were put in place to require applicants to prove their eligibility. Under this criteria, Waters was appointed to the position in March 2022. Waters went on to win in the November 2022 election.

Former Wake County school board member Tara Waters receives a plaque from school board chair Chris Heagarty in Cary, N.C., on Jan. 9, 2024, for her service on the board. Wake County Public Schools

The board gave Waters a plaque on Tuesday to commemorate her nearly two years of service on the board.

“I’m so full of joy being able to continue in a new seat, a new platform, to continue the great work of building strong kids and a strong community,” Waters told the school board.

How to apply for vacancy

Applications must be received by 2 p.m. Feb. 2, including submitting proof of residency. Applicants must live in District 4 and be eligible to vote. Candidates should submit:

▪ A letter of interest, no more than five pages, outlining the candidate’s background and listing three initiatives that can be implemented in the school board’s strategic plan.

▪ A resume.

▪ Three letters of recommendation.

▪ Proof of domicile, including proof of voter registration and a current utility bill.

All materials submitted are considered public records and can be emailed to District4vacancy@wcpss.net or mailed or delivered to C/O District 4 Board of Education Vacancy, Wake County Board of Education, Crossroads I, 5625 Dillard Drive, Cary, NC 27518.

Candidates would be interviewed at a board meeting on Feb. 13. The swearing-in ceremony would be on Feb. 20.

School board changes

On Tuesday, Monika Johnson-Hostler was unanimously elected to fill the vice chair position that had been held by Waters.

Chris Heagarty, the school board chair, announced changes on Tuesday to the board committees. For consistency, he said all committee meetings will now be held on Tuesdays when the full board isn’t meeting.

Heagarty said he’s also creating a community engagement committee that will be chaired by Johnson-Hostler. Heagarty said that the new committee is consistent with the efforts of new Superintendent Robert Taylor to increase community engagement.