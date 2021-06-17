‘Be how you always are.’ Whoopi, McCain again spar on ‘The View’ as fans weigh in

“The View” got off to a rocky start Thursday as co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain had harsh words for one another.

The women, joined by fellow hosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar, were discussing President Joe Biden’s tense exchange with CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins during a Wednesday news conference when the hosts’ conversation took a turn.

McCain called Biden’s behavior “unbecoming” of a sitting president, adding that “just because [former President Donald] Trump was so bad, it doesn’t absolve Biden’s bad behavior.

Goldberg agreed but commended Biden for apologizing to Collins, because “the thing I never saw Trump do is apologize.” As she continued making her point, McCain interjected to say that she “did not care” if Biden apologized or not.

Goldberg, longtime moderator of the daytime talk show, bristled at the remark and the interruption: “I don’t care that you don’t care.”

“I don’t care that you don’t care! We’re even!” McCain argued back.

“Good Meghan, then you can be how you always are,” Goldberg said before sending the show to commercial.

It wasn’t long before viewers of the show sounded off on social media.

“Can you imagine talking to Whoopi Goldberg like this?!” a fan wrote on Twitter.

Whoopi: "I don't care that you don't care"



Meghan McCain: "I don't care that you don't care! We're even!"



Whoopi: "Well, good, Meghan. You can be how you always are."



Meghan: "You can be how you always are!" pic.twitter.com/p0waUKoPTX — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 17, 2021

“They clearly are over each other,” wrote another. “Whoopi was right. She was trying to make a point and she kept interrupting #TheView.”

Others speculated that the spat could mark “Meghan’s final day on #TheView.”

When the show returned from commercial, both women apologized before moving on to the next hot topic.

