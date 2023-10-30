Alysa's Monday Morning Forecast
Alysa Carsley says widespread fog this morning turning to afternoon sunshine.
Alysa Carsley says widespread fog this morning turning to afternoon sunshine.
Nine contenders could boost themselves in the second half of the season. They include the 49ers bolstering their defense and the Cowboys their O-line. Yet, Detroit could make the biggest splash.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down every matchup from the Week 8 Sunday slate.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
Burrow looks healthy after an early-season calf injury, which is huge for the Bengals and their offense. Purdy's struggles, meanwhile, are both symbolic of and interlinked with San Francisco's three-game losing streak.
P.J. Walker tried to force a throw late on Sunday in Seattle, and was intercepted for the second time in their loss to the Seahawks.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the biggest games and upsets from Week 9 across the college football slate.
Kirk Cousins was one of five starting quarterbacks to be ruled out with an injury in the early wave of games on Sunday.
Matthew Stafford was replaced by Brett Rypien near the end of the third quarter on Sunday in Dallas
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Cowboys game.
Starting quarterback Daniel Jones remained sidelined for a third straight week.
Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this functional fungus for preventing water backups.
Englund shares details on the never-made sequel to his 1989 "Phantom."
This cozy electronic blanket is adored by over 7,000 five-star fans.
Ducati entering Italian motocross championship next year with new bike. Plans 'a complete range of off-road engines and motorcycles.'
"Dude, it's just a movie," Scott eventually told his sibling.
The heralded rookie scored 21 points to go with 12 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes.
The Minnesota congressman says he’s running because he fears Trump would beat the president next year.
Talks between Chrysler parent Stellantis and the United Auto Workers were continuing late on Friday afternoon as they engage in intensive bargaining.
Experts say corporal punishment is unlikely to lead to any lasting change in a student's behavior.
It comes with four paddles, four balls and four cooling towels for playing in the heat.