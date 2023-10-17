Alysa's Tuesday Lunchtime Forecast

TechCrunch

Prove Identity, the smartphone-based identity verification startup that originally made its name years ago as Payfone before rebranding in 2020, has raised $40 million. According to the company, the funding is coming in at a "unicorn status" valuation which would pip it past the $1 billion mark. The company, which has around 1,000 business customers, said it has grown business some 40% in the last year.