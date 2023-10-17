Alysa's Tuesday Lunchtime Forecast
Alysa Carsley says cool sunshine sticks around.
All eyes are on Goldman Sachs and Bank of America earnings for insight into the impact of high interest rates.
Prove Identity, the smartphone-based identity verification startup that originally made its name years ago as Payfone before rebranding in 2020, has raised $40 million. According to the company, the funding is coming in at a "unicorn status" valuation which would pip it past the $1 billion mark. The company, which has around 1,000 business customers, said it has grown business some 40% in the last year.
As they celebrate Squeeze's 50th anniversary, the songwriting duo still has mixed feelings about being compared to Lennon & McCartney by Rolling Stone — which turned out to be a double-edged sword.
Starting at $27.
Score a 43-inch Fire TV for $190, a Dyson-esque stick vac for nearly 80% off and so much more.
Numerous big tech companies are laying off staff in a tough economy. Here's all the larger job cuts so far.
LinkedIn has announced its second round of job cuts this year. It's shedding "approximately 668 roles across our engineering, product, talent and finance teams."
The United Autoworkers strike is entering its fifth week and one of the remaining sticking points is around EVs. Specifically, all of these joint venture battery factories that GM, Ford, Stellantis are building with battery makers like LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and SK On.
Stock up on discounted pumpkin string lights, a massive cat inflatable and more.
A slew of corporate earnings will provide investors with a check on the health of corporate America in the week ahead.
EU Commissioner Thierry Breton is asking Alphabet to be "very vigilant" when it comes to Israel-Hamas-related content posted on YouTube.
Stash, an investing app, is taking advantage of a tool that’s been around for some time – a convertible note. The company told TechCrunch exclusively that it just raised $40 million through one of these mechanisms, led by early and existing backer T. Rowe Price. Convertible notes, also known as a convertible debt, are essentially short-term loans that may later be converted to equity.
The Philadelphia Phillies are on to the next round. The Atlanta Braves are going home.
Don't miss your chance to score this powerful home cleaner, now 40% off at Walmart.
I own every single color.
A “‘diesel-powered” automobile, and not an EV, sparked the big 1,500-car fire earlier this week at Luton airport’s parking lot near London.
Kia has revealed the its EV3 small electric SUV concept, previewing a vehicle slated for production in the coming years.
“This is all cake, man. This is so much fun," Harper said after staring down Orlando Arcia and powering the Phillies to within one win of a return trip to the NLCS.
Act fast to save a bundle on this top-rated model that's 'perfect for the kitchen or bedroom.'
Retton is reportedly not able to breathe on her own.