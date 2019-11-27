Alyssa Carson is 18 and has a pilot's license. She wants to be in the crew that colonizes Mars

For Alyssa Carson, colonizing Mars is just the first step in saving the human race.

The 18-year-old astrobiology student at Florida Tech remembers when she was nine years old, she had the opportunity to meet and speak to former NASA astronaut Sandra Magnus at the Sally Ride Science Festival in Louisiana.

"I asked her, 'When did you decide to become an astronaut,' and she told me that she was around nine or so," Carson, a freshman at Florida Tech, told FLORIDA TODAY.

Already engrossed in all things space, the brief encounter with Magnus gave Carson the extra push to continue to pursue a career in the space industry.

"She just kind of inspired me that you can decide what you want to do at a young age, work hard and it can actually become a reality," Carson said.

She's now 18 years old with a pilot's license, is "certified" to go to space and hopes to be a part of the crew that lays down the foundation to colonize the red planet.

"Eventually the sun will run out of fuel to burn ... and conditions on Earth are going to be very different from our normal regular life now," Carson said. "It's not necessarily saying Mars is the savior here ... but Mars is that first step in getting people a bit more accustomed to even thinking about living on other planets and being able to colonize someplace else."

"We're not ready to pack up our homes and start moving or anything, but I definitely think we are at that time to start introducing that idea to eventually continue building the technologies and sign up," she said.

With a large social media following – about 175,000 followers on Instagram and over 13,000 on Twitter – as well as a personalized website where those interested can purchase one of Carson's mission patches or donate to her foundation, the life plan Carson set out when she was little has been a long time coming.

"I think it's wonderful that young people are so excited about going to space and to the moon. And colonizing Mars is just fantastic because you know our future is always in the hands of young people," former space shuttle astronaut Winston Scott told FLORIDA TODAY. "The future is always the future generation so it's good that we have young people coming along who want to pick up that challenge and move us forward."

Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Carson has always been interested in outer space and exploring other planets, even though the rest of her family wasn't as captivated.

It started with 'The Backyardigans'

Raised by her dad, the aspiring Martian walker has spent most of her time traveling throughout the country and world to achieve her dreams.

"As a three- or four-year-old, she got interested in Mars and thought about it and wanted to be an astronaut ... and I told her, "yeah, you can do whatever you want to do," thinking it would change, but it never changed," Carson's dad, Bert Carson, who is also Alyssa's manager, told FLORIDA TODAY. "You have to support your kid's dream, even if the dream is out of this world."

Still, it doesn't mean he doesn't sometimes fear what could happen to her if she does leave this planet.

"It's a double-edged sword," Bert Carson said. "I mean, I'm proud of what she's accomplished but on the other side of this, I know everything out there wants to kill her so it's hard as a parent, but I feel like you have to support your child and their dream even if it's a dream that may kill them. She's gotten me to understand how important it is about saving the human species so I have to look at it like it's bigger than the two of us."

It first started with children's TV show, "The Backyardigans."

One specific episode titled, "Mission to Mars," was the initial spark for Alyssa Carson's interest in space.

"From that point, I was just always asking for books or videos or whatever I could learn about space," Carson said.

She was about five years old at the time.

Three years later, she attended her first (of many) space camps in Alabama, and the following year when she went back, her call sign, "NASA Blueberry" originated.

"The second time I went to space camp, I wanted one of the light blue suits that everyone was wearing, but I was too small to fit in any of them," Carson said. "So we ended up finding this knock-off of a really dark blue suit and of course I wore it and everyone told me that it made me look like a blueberry."