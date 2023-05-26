Alyssa Galbreath selected to lead Battle High School as principal in 2023-24 school year

Dr. Alyssa Galbreath, seen here, will be the third principal in Battle High School history starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

Alyssa Galbreath has been selected as the third principal of Battle High School, with the start of the 2023-24 school year.

Currently an assistant principal at Battle, Galbreath will take over from Adam Taylor, who has accepted the position as the district's executive director of secondary education.

Galbreath is a Columbia native. She graduated from Hickman High School.

She earned her bachelor's degree in math and secondary teaching at Westminster College, Fulton. She was a University of Missouri teaching fellow, beginning her teaching career in 2011 at what was then West Junior High School. She was a math teacher at Hickman High School when she earned her specialist and doctoral degrees from William Woods University. She served as assistant principal at Gentry Middle School, before earning her current position at Battle in 2020.

“We’re excited to have Dr. Galbreath step into the principal role at Battle High School," Superintendent Brian Yearwood said in a news release. "Her continued leadership will create continuity and continue the school’s mission to empower and equip the leaders of tomorrow in the disciplines of academic excellence and social responsibility. She is a great part of the Spartan school community and will do an outstanding job."

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Alyssa Galbreath to be third principal in Battle High School history