Alyssa Milano, Meghan McCain support Joe Biden after he's accused of inappropriate behavior

"I believe that Joe Biden's intent has never been to make anyone uncomfortable..." said actress/activist Alyssa Milano.

Alyssa Milano and Meghan McCain are offering support to former Vice President Joe Biden, who now stands accused of inappropriate behavior by two women.

Monday, the Hartford Courant reported Amy Lappos of Connecticut said Biden, a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, touched her and rubbed his nose on hers during a 2009 political fundraiser in Greenwich.

The accusation comes days after Lucy Flores, a former member of the Nevada Legislature, accused Biden of "demeaning and disrespectful" behavior when he allegedly kissed the back of her head a first-person published by The Cut.

Biden responded to Flores' allegations saying he does not believe he ever "acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention."

Milano, who helped kick-start the #MeToo movement started by activist Tarana Burke, posted a series of tweets Monday describing Biden as the man she knows him to be.

"I am proud to call Joe Biden a friend," she began in the thread, sharing a photo of the two. "He has been a leader and a champion on fighting violence against women for many years, and I have been fortunate to accompany him to events with survivors where he has listened to their stories, empathized with them, and comforted them."

The actress known for roles on "Charmed" and "Who's the Boss?" painted the former veep as "a warm, generous individual who believes its on all of us to pay attention to women's stories and experiences."

Milano also mentioned the movement Biden and former President Barack Obama launched in 2014, in an effort to eradicate sexual assault.

"3. Biden started Its (sic) On Us because he believes to meaningfully change our culture, everyone - including those often left out of the conversation like college athletes and fraternity brothers - needed to be part of the movement," Milano tweeted.

She also deemed Biden's reaction to Flores' allegations "exactly the leadership we need to build a culture where women are heard and are equal."

"5. I respect Lucy Flores' decision to share her story and agree with Biden that we all must pay attention to it," Milano continued. "But, just as we must believe women that decide to come forward, we cannot assume all women's experiences are the same."

In conclusion, she wrote: "6. I believe that Joe Biden's intent has never been to make anyone uncomfortable, and that his kind, empathetic leadership is what our country needs. Especially now."

I am proud to call Joe Biden a friend. He has been a leader and a champion on fighting violence against women for many years, and I have been fortunate to accompany him to events with survivors where he has listened to their stories, empathized with them, and comforted them. pic.twitter.com/cI0jsKlu3P — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2019

2. That's who Joe Biden is - a warm, generous individual who believes its on all of us to pay attention to women's stories and experiences. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2019

3. Biden started Its On Us because he believes to meaningfully change our culture, everyone - including those often left out of the conversation like college athletes and fraternity brothers - needed to be part of the movement. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2019